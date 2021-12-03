EVGA 1000 P2 PSU @ EVGA $169.99, usually $329

XJJack

Not sure I will ever need one with that much juice, but the price is so good for such a good product it is hard not to buy one just in case I need it someday and we have another power supply shortage.

Just think of all the GPUs I could have bought before and didn't because, the price will drop sooooooon.
 
les_garten

les_garten

I have one of these in a PC now for a number of years. Has been flawless. Very quiet and cool running. Lots of connectors. I am building a new PC, how crazy is that now! Was going to pull the 1000P2 out of current PC and replace with EVGA 850 and move 1000P2 to new PC.

Saw this and kinda had to do it with what PSUs have gone up to.

Thanx OP for link. Wallet much easier to carry now...
 
Whach

Whach

Better to have and not need it I day, especially at a good price! This deal is better than anything that has on Black Friday or “cyber Monday”. Their newer models are also on discount :)
 
Whach

Whach

Np!
 
