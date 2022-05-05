EVGA 1000 or 1300 PSU? Help decide...

Ok I bought a Thermaltake 900 Tower... yes huge, but I wanted it pre covid at $250 then shot up to $475 during covid.. scored one on amazon last week @$250!!!!



so next up is power supply on my slow build.



I was told best to go with 1000w cuz eventually if I water cool plus all the fans this case can hold.. plus rtx 3070/3080 or 3090 if prices go down some day...

I do not build often (last was a q6600 with all recommendations from here)





so i do not have to have evga...



recommendations on what power supply to go with max $200 budget? I am not a brand loyal person, do not need the latest and greatest...

I can say yall recommended the corsair hx620w in my dual 9600 gt+ q6600 in 2009 and that PS is still running in my storage server with 40 drives!!!! LOL..



so I was on amazon and saw... All EVGA

1000 GQ - $149 !!!! NICE AND CHEAP!!!!!

G5 - $202

P5 - $209

G+ - $164

P3 - $239



then decided to look up 1300 watts...

1300 G2 - $229!!!!

G+ - $199

GT - $217

GT+ - $214



ALL IN MY PRICE RANGE!!!!

But I know nothing of any of these...

what would you do if you were me?

thx in advance...