EVGA 1000 or 1300 PSU? Help decide...

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 918
Ok I bought a Thermaltake 900 Tower... yes huge, but I wanted it pre covid at $250 then shot up to $475 during covid.. scored one on amazon last week @$250!!!!
so next up is power supply on my slow build.
I was told best to go with 1000w cuz eventually if I water cool plus all the fans this case can hold.. plus rtx 3070/3080 or 3090 if prices go down some day...
I do not build often (last was a q6600 with all recommendations from here)
so i do not have to have evga...
recommendations on what power supply to go with max $200 budget? I am not a brand loyal person, do not need the latest and greatest...
I can say yall recommended the corsair hx620w in my dual 9600 gt+ q6600 in 2009 and that PS is still running in my storage server with 40 drives!!!! LOL..
so I was on amazon and saw... All EVGA
1000 GQ - $149 !!!! NICE AND CHEAP!!!!!
G5 - $202
P5 - $209
G+ - $164
P3 - $239
then decided to look up 1300 watts...
1300 G2 - $229!!!!
G+ - $199
GT - $217
GT+ - $214
ALL IN MY PRICE RANGE!!!!
But I know nothing of any of these...
what would you do if you were me?
thx in advance...
so next up is power supply on my slow build.
I was told best to go with 1000w cuz eventually if I water cool plus all the fans this case can hold.. plus rtx 3070/3080 or 3090 if prices go down some day...
I do not build often (last was a q6600 with all recommendations from here)
so i do not have to have evga...
recommendations on what power supply to go with max $200 budget? I am not a brand loyal person, do not need the latest and greatest...
I can say yall recommended the corsair hx620w in my dual 9600 gt+ q6600 in 2009 and that PS is still running in my storage server with 40 drives!!!! LOL..
so I was on amazon and saw... All EVGA
1000 GQ - $149 !!!! NICE AND CHEAP!!!!!
G5 - $202
P5 - $209
G+ - $164
P3 - $239
then decided to look up 1300 watts...
1300 G2 - $229!!!!
G+ - $199
GT - $217
GT+ - $214
ALL IN MY PRICE RANGE!!!!
But I know nothing of any of these...
what would you do if you were me?
thx in advance...