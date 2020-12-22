Evga 1000 g3 popped! Replacing with 1200w p2 or 1600w g2

So this is so weird.

My computer was giving me some issues booting yesterday like ntfs.sys page_fault_in_nonpaged_area.



This started just yesterday and all I was doing was testing my radiator fans pull and push then running benchmarks. I thought it may be nvme or RAM related so yesterday I reseat the RAM and it seems to be back to normal rebooting normally without the error.



This morning I wanted to make sure it was all good so I was running one 3Dmark test to see and suddenly the monitor went black and I

thought it was going to reboot but suddenly I hard this POP and saw kind of a flash of light from where I think was the PSU rear part and

the breaker in the room tripped.



Of course, now I am dying to find out what if anything else died and no idea what happened here. Was the PSU just failing to handle my

gear? It is a 5950x and an Asus strix RTX 3080 with many HDDs.



So I want to test my system immediately and my only options locally is a local seller selling used PSUs...he has the eVGA 1600W G2 and the

1200W P2. It seems the P2 and G3 use the same cables although I may not want to reuse the cables after the experience or at least not the

main cables but maybe just keep the sata cables from the G3 since it was a pain to wire all the HDDs and hide cables.





So confusing as to what happened here. :/