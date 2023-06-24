Everyone's Learning About Gabe Newell's New Deep-Sea Submarine Now

erek
How about that carbon fiber hull tho? :'(
I know this is starting to sound like I’m rattling off the bullet points from a car brochure, but the important thing to remember here is that these aren’t abstract boasts, or spitball projections made by reckless techbros building what I’ve seen described this week as “The Juicero of the Sea”; this submersible has been put through it, passed with flying colours and is now ready to cruise the oceans helping us get a better look at the roughly 80% of the ocean floor we know nothing about.
Am I only posting this because it was bought by a video game billionaire, and has now been thrust into the spotlight by the Titan’s disappearance? Partly! But that piece of trivia is what got me looking into the sub, and I’ve now spent all day learning (and now writing) about this mostly because I just think it’s cool, in the same way I think a lot of weird vehicles are cool. It’s a highly-specialised piece of super advanced technology that’s allowing human beings to explore places we’ve never been, it’s doing it in ultra HD and it’s doing it all for science. Like Seaquest DSV, but on a smaller budget."
Source: https://kotaku.com/steam-gabe-newell-submarine-submersible-valve-science-1850563956
The Valve president’s submarine is well-designedPerhaps most importantly—again, given the Titan’s cavalier lack of safety certification—the Bakunawa’s builders, Triton, say “although the process is expensive, arduous and time-consuming, [international safety classification] is the best guarantee that a submersible has been developed thoughtfully, carefully and with engineering rigour”, and that after the completion of the sub’s fifth and final ocean descent in 2019, it could be “insured by standard maritime agents and should give peace of mind to any sub passengers that they will be as safe in their dives as on any other commercially-rated vessel.”
