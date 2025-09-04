  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

Out today.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2730810/EVERYBODYS_GOLF_HOT_SHOTS/

This series was a highlight for many of us who grew up playing golf games on consoles. As far as I know, this is the first time it's been available for PC. Just good arcade golf fun if you find the PGA games to be too simmy and/or expensive @ $60-$70. I always had more fun with Mario Golf, Hot Shots, and the Tiger Woods games than the more realistic games based on the sport.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poDhdSWwNYs
 
Might be fun. I'm embarrassed to say I spent way too much time with Golf Clash at one point in my life. Plus some other golf game I wish I remembered the name of..
 
