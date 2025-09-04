Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

Lateralus
Out today.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2730810/EVERYBODYS_GOLF_HOT_SHOTS/
This series was a highlight for many of us who grew up playing golf games on consoles. As far as I know, this is the first time it's been available for PC. Just good arcade golf fun if you find the PGA games to be too simmy and/or expensive @ $60-$70. I always had more fun with Mario Golf, Hot Shots, and the Tiger Woods games than the more realistic games based on the sport.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poDhdSWwNYs
