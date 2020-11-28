Every desirable video card model is now OOS tonight. Unreal.

Everything from the 1660 super, to the 5900xt, to the 2070 super, 3070, 3080, 3090....
All gone.
Any that are showing a few in stock are 3rd party stores selling 40% to 100% over MSRP.
2060 cards are going for $500... ?!?
So, there's not enough of ANYTHING for ANYONE now? It's just, "Sorry everyone, covid year and all, no holiday inventory of anything... see you next year."
Wow.
