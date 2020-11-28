Every desirable video card model is now OOS tonight. Unreal.

A

Advil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2004
Messages
1,938
Everything from the 1660 super, to the 5900xt, to the 2070 super, 3070, 3080, 3090....

All gone.

Any that are showing a few in stock are 3rd party stores selling 40% to 100% over MSRP.

2060 cards are going for $500... ?!?

So, there's not enough of ANYTHING for ANYONE now? It's just, "Sorry everyone, covid year and all, no holiday inventory of anything... see you next year."

Wow.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,561
People Christmas shopping will be be a bitch and a half if you're trying to pick up parts in general, best of luck to those looking.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
5,700
Yep, I've looked at pricing on the older cards and it reminds me when the mining boom was consuming everything in sight. Yet there is no significant mining craze at this time. . .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top