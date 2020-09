I guess I just got fed up with all the hype, acting like a crackhead, chatter and scouring the net for any news related to a possible release or sighting of a 3080 only to be let down by the dreaded "out of stock" or "sold out" screen. Even if I do happen to see one in stock somewhere, I'll pass. My 2080 super will tide me over until these cards become widespread. It would be nice to get a 3080 20gb later on down the line anyway.