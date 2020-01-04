EUV manufactured chips will have next-gen speed and energy efficiency

3nm and 5nm EUV CPUs and GPUs coming in 2020? "The new process is called Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography, or EUV for short. EUV manufacturing still uses the same principles of photolithography, but instead, it uses light at an extremely small wavelength. The EUV process also involves liquid metal and high energy plasma. Despite manufactures having numerous challenges ahead of them when it comes to changes in the design process, achieving this level of manufacturing will give birth to new microchips that will be a leap not only in speed but energy efficiency as well." Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6957...s-next-gen-speed-energy-efficiency/index.html