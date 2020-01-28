Europe Readies its First Prototype of Custom HPC Processor

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM.

  1. Jan 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,269
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    More Individual countries investing in their silicon technology!

    "Supposed to be manufactured on TSMC's 6 nm EUV (TSMC N6 EUV) technology, the EPI processor will tape-out at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, and it is going to be heterogeneous. That means that on its 2.5D die, many different IPs will be present. The processor will use a custom ARM CPU, based on a "Zeus" iteration of Neoverese server core, meant for general-purpose computation tasks like running the OS. When it comes to the special-purpose chips, EPI will incorporate a chip named Titan - a RISC-V based processor that uses vector and tensor processing units to compute AI tasks. The Titan will use every new standard for AI processing, including FP32, FP64, INT8, and bfoat16. The system will use HBM memory allocated to the Titan processor, have DDR5 links for the CPU, and feature PCIe 5.0 for the inner connection."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263362/europe-readies-its-first-prototype-of-custom-hpc-processor
     
    erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM
    erek, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:05 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 28, 2020 at 8:08 AM #2
    Thunderdolt

    Thunderdolt Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    355
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2018
    A tensor processor named Titan? Where have I heard this name before?
     
    Thunderdolt, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:08 AM
    Thunderdolt, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:08 AM
    #2
    erek likes this.
  3. Jan 28, 2020 at 12:22 PM #3
    wyqtor

    wyqtor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    428
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2011
    Greek Mythology 101?

    What can Jensen realistically do about that, sue Homer in a European court of law?
     
    wyqtor, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:22 PM
    wyqtor, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:22 PM
    #3