EU votes to have universal mobile device power adapters

USB-C would be too simple and what happens when they decide USB-C isn’t up to the task some 5-10 years from now and they need to change it only to find they can’t? What ever standard they are designing will be what is used for the next decade or maybe longer and who is going to be designing it? And what will they do if they find that there is a fundamental hardware security flaw some 5 years from now? While I understand the sentiment this is a terrible idea.