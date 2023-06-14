erek
"Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market stated today: "AI raises a lot of questions socially, ethically, economically. But now is not the time to hit any 'pause button'. On the contrary, it is about acting fast and taking responsibility." The council is aiming to gain control of several fields of AI applications including drone operation, automated medical diagnostic equipment, "high risk" large language models and deepfake production methods. Critics of AI have reasoned that uncontrolled technological advancements could enable computers to perform tasks faster than humans—thus creating the potential for large portions of the working population to become redundant."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310081/eu-approves-formation-of-artificial-intelligence-act
