ETL Files on MS Datacenter Server 2016

Hi everyone,



Dealing with an issue that I have never seen before. On our MS Datacenter 2016 server, our main HD has been filled up with these .ETL files. I know they are tracelog files from my days working in Exchange a long time ago. These files are located in the c:\program files\azure\storagesyncagent\maagent\diagnostic. There is roughly 175gb worth of files. This server hosts 6VM's but is not connected to Azure on this particular server. We have a VM that does password syncing for AD and Google passwords, but that is all. I thought there would be a way to delete them and make them circular but for whatever reason, I can't find anything of the sort. I just need to do a massdump of this folder.



Any help please? I posted a pic below. Thank you.