Diablo2K
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2000
- Messages
- 6,752
I have not heard of Ethernet Over Power until today. I had heard of power over ethernet but not this. I live in a single floor house that is kind of L shaped floor plan and it is a long way from one end to the other. The wireless router and cable modem is all the way on one end of the house. I had the Spectrum Pods to help get internet connection to the other end of the house and it was not reliable. The pods kept losing connection and they were returned. Right now I have a single wifi extender that helps in the kitchen and living room but not in the "Cave" (roommates hangout/office). I was thinking of getting a Mesh system but it would have to be daisy chained to get good signal to the cave and there's no way I could aford get it wired for Backhaul.
Would something like TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter work to get internet to the other end of the house? Also could I plug it into a wireless extender to have Wifi or would I need another wifi router? Can I add a 3rd "satellite" unit in the middle to get even better coverage in the house. One of the Extenders I have now is the TP-Link RE220 the other is a TP-Link RE315. I only have 300meg internet service so I don't need 1gig wifi throughout the house, or do I?
One last question would there be a way to get seamless transfers from one connection to the other like they have in Mesh systems? Wait, what if I just set the connection in the middle of the house, use a router for wireless connection. When I am in the Cave on my cell phone I can get a week signal to my wireless router and get internet. If i had the router in the middle of the house the signal in the cave should be strong enough reliable internet connection.
Sorry for the brain dump.
Your thoughts please.
Would something like TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter work to get internet to the other end of the house? Also could I plug it into a wireless extender to have Wifi or would I need another wifi router? Can I add a 3rd "satellite" unit in the middle to get even better coverage in the house. One of the Extenders I have now is the TP-Link RE220 the other is a TP-Link RE315. I only have 300meg internet service so I don't need 1gig wifi throughout the house, or do I?
One last question would there be a way to get seamless transfers from one connection to the other like they have in Mesh systems? Wait, what if I just set the connection in the middle of the house, use a router for wireless connection. When I am in the Cave on my cell phone I can get a week signal to my wireless router and get internet. If i had the router in the middle of the house the signal in the cave should be strong enough reliable internet connection.
Sorry for the brain dump.
Your thoughts please.