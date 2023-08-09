Ethernet over Power???

I use them in my 114 year old house and have set them up at my mom's to reach their new building out back. They are pretty much set it and forget it. You can use network extenders or routers in AP mode or whatever else at the other end. Just think of it as an easier way to make a run of ethernet without drilling into floors and walls. At my mom's the run from the outlet inside to the building out back is ~100 feet and it works well. I think most POE systems can utilize pretty much as many adapters as you want to plug in, makes it easy to add ethernet ports anywhere you want in the house. I even have some plugged into surge protectors with no noticeable loss of bandwidth.