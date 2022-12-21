Ethernet only works while using vpn. Wifi and other devices unaffected.

Recently I upgraded my lan drivers. Doing so essentislly broke my Ethernet. Some webpages worked, others would hang. For example youtube would work briefly then time out completely. Parts of websites load... That type of thing. But the majority of websites wouldnt load at all. My download speeds (~1gbps) are unaffected. So obviously I rolled back my LAN drivers. It fixed the problem for a couple days but then suddenly it broke again. At that point in time I was on windows 10 with a Strix B550i gaming mobo, a 3070ti, r5600x, and gskill ddr4. Additionally, at this time I had also been getting a ton of events at every boot saying my network drivers were missing or corrupted as well as events pointing to a power-related issue with my cpu. (I had been getting these for a while actually.)



Note: as the title says, every other pc and device in my house works fine including the ones comnected via ethernet. Additionally, using wifi works fine on my cpmputer works fine. And as I said, even with broken ethernet my download speeds are normal.



I tried a different ethernet cable and a different port on my router. I reset my bios settings and factory reset my router. Nada.



I decided to buy a new motherboard and an intel processor thinking maybe these power-related events were causing my NIC to act up. So I picked up an aorus B660i pro ddr4 board and an Intel i13600k from microcenter. I dropped them in and booted up my pc. Luckily windows actually booted fine, just needed to download chipset drivers. I immediately checked event viewer and to my horror, I had the same events for my NIC and cpu. (The cpu ones looked a tad different on Intel as opposed to AMD, but they were the same.) And the fucking ethernet problem was still there!! Wtf?



I then did a full raging clean re-install of windows 10 with my new mobo drivers downloaded on a usb drive. I waited for it to install, booted, and bam. Same fucking events right off the bat, snd the same fucking network problems! I Installed all my drivers, restarted pc, and same shit...



Then I started swapping out every piece in my goddamm build. I swapped my 750w bronze psu for my older 600w one as well as my 3070 for my RX580. Booted. Same events, same fucking ethernet problem. Then I swapped out my ram. No change. Then I threw in my old m2 drive that was my C drive for Windows 11 on my old build (it's the same license as the one in my current build) Luckily it booted up fine but had the windows watermark, but it was enough for me to test my network with the new motherboard and cpu on a new drive running Windows 11 instead of 10. Same events. Same ethernet problem.



What's fucking stupid is since it's now an unlicensed windows that was linked to my microsoft email, it literally required me internet access just to sign in to my user. For that purpose the ethernet worked perfectly fine! I can sign in to my microsoft account and go do the Ookala speed test perfectly fine but nothing else loads. Additionally, I am currently doing a clean re-install of Windows and it downloaded Windows via the cloud on ethernet just fine!!! But nothing else fucking works!!



Okay...



I just downloaded a vpn and when it's on my ethernet works fine. As soon as I turn it off I can't load any webpages. I have no fucking clue what this means. I tried flushing my DNS which made my internet work for like 5 seconds. It's hard to tell; like I said some websites seem to always load such as Ookala speed test.



I tried logging into my router to check my DNS server but it looks like my isp hides it. (It just says 192.168.1.1). Next week Im gonna call and ask them which server im on and ask them to change it. I dont know shit about networking. Just been learning as I go. I probably should have checked my DNS sooner but I really thought this was a hardware/power problem initially!



Any help with this? Im pretty fucking stumped at this point! Im currently doing the windows 11 install of my old drive with the new mobo/cpu to see if it helps.