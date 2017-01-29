Ethernet -> Fiber Optic -> Ethernet?

mda said: Hello,



I will be needing to network two areas (residential areas) wherein standard CAT5/E/6 is not doable (more than 100 meters, but less than 200 meters) and WiFi isn't an option (will be needing fast ethernet; high bandwidth 800+mbps AC backhauls i.e. UBNT AirFiber are too expensive, I'd prefer to use wired connections, but will do UBNT nanostations or some cheaper UBNT WiFi if wired is not possible).



I'm currently exploring running fiber optic cables in plastic piping from one house to another.



I know nothing about how to get around this. Will this be cheap-ish?



Current networks are really just 2 home networks powered by basic unmanaged gigabit switches that will need a connection between them.



I saw some items on amazon that could fit the bill. But I don't know if this will suit my needs or what other stuff I'll be needing.



Can anyone with any experience or helpful links chime in on this?



Questions:

a) will this be cost effective? looking for this to be less than 1000$ The cheaper the better!

b) what exact items do I need?

c) are there any alternatives?



Thanks!

Fiber optic cable

Fiber optic connectors

Fiber optic patch panels or termination boxes

Fiber optic media converters or switches (if you're not using devices with built-in fiber ports)

Running fiber optic cables in plastic piping can be a viable option for networking two areas when standard copper cabling and wireless solutions are not feasible. However, it is important to consider a few things before proceeding.Firstly, fiber optic cabling can be more expensive than copper cabling. While the cost of fiber optic cabling has decreased over the years, it may still be more expensive than what you're willing to spend. You may want to get quotes from different vendors to determine the exact cost of the cabling.Secondly, while plastic piping may be a convenient way to protect the fiber optic cable, it is important to ensure that the piping is large enough to accommodate the cable and does not bend or kink excessively during installation. It is also important to make sure that the piping is secured properly and is protected from environmental factors such as moisture, heat, and physical damage.In terms of the items you'll need, you'll require the following:You may want to consult with a fiber optic installation specialist or vendor to determine the exact items you'll need for your specific application.As for alternatives, you may want to consider using point-to-point wireless bridges, which can provide high-speed Ethernet connectivity over distances of several kilometers. Products such as Ubiquiti's airMAX line can provide fast and reliable wireless connectivity at a fraction of the cost of fiber optic cabling. However, you'll need to make sure that there is a clear line of sight between the two areas and that the wireless link can be established without interference.