Ethernet -> Fiber Optic -> Ethernet?

Hello,

I will be needing to network two areas (residential areas) wherein standard CAT5/E/6 is not doable (more than 100 meters, but less than 200 meters) and WiFi isn't an option (will be needing fast ethernet; high bandwidth 800+mbps AC backhauls i.e. UBNT AirFiber are too expensive, I'd prefer to use wired connections, but will do UBNT nanostations or some cheaper UBNT WiFi if wired is not possible).

I'm currently exploring running fiber optic cables in plastic piping from one house to another.

I know nothing about how to get around this. Will this be cheap-ish?

Current networks are really just 2 home networks powered by basic unmanaged gigabit switches that will need a connection between them.

I saw some items on amazon that could fit the bill. But I don't know if this will suit my needs or what other stuff I'll be needing.

Can anyone with any experience or helpful links chime in on this?

Questions:
a) will this be cost effective? looking for this to be less than 1000$ The cheaper the better!
b) what exact items do I need?
c) are there any alternatives?

Thanks!
https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-Ethe...1485685605&sr=8-1&keywords=fiber+optic+switch
 
Thanks.

Assuming I can get this stuff all locally (I don't live in the US), should I be using LC or ST connectors?

My fiber optic modem from my ISP seems to be using ST connectors. Is there any particular reason why?

Edit: My ISP runs some thick "outdoor fiber" cable that is shielded and a little rigid and terminates in a small white box. Out of this box comes the flexible fiber optic cable similar to the amazon link above, that enters my modem. Is this a good model to follow as well, or should I just go with the long flexible fiber optic cable option from end to end?
 
Protection is good. Layered protection is better. Speak to the local installer your ISP use about the cable they use and your use case. You'll need to hire a mini-digger - digging a trench is long hard work - and check the plans before you dig.

Technical-wise, do both homes have internet connections? Because if so, you will need to manage the routing carefully. E.g. not forwarding DHCP requests over the link.
 
Actually, the reason for this project is to network both homes and as an added benefit, to share one internet connection.

So it will look like this:

ISP <---> HOME1 Network (One 16 Port Gigabit Switch/Unmanaged) <--> HOME2 Network (One 8 Port Gigabit Switch/Unmanaged)

We may just need to run standard plastic piping around the perimeter/wall (lots in this area are all walled). We'd like to keep digging/re-construction to a minimum.

Local ISP installer will be unhelpful. All call center personnel are outsourced. So are the actual people who install the wires. I have no idea what the wires are called. This is the thin and slightly rigid wire that our ISP uses. I haven't tried bending them but they are a little flexible but feels as if these can snap if bent.
 

Interesting. Thanks for this link.

So in this case, I can order this:

1x http://www.lanshack.com/2-Strand-Custom-IndoorOutdoor-Multimode-625125-OM1-Assembly-P7070.aspx
**Selected option is terminating LC to LC
**2 wires only since I only really need 1 connection
**OM1 Multimode

2x https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com-Gigabit-Ethernet-Fiber-Converter/dp/B011KH1O1U/ref=sr_1_2?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1485696317&sr=1-2&keywords=SFP+LC+to+ethernet&th=1

2x https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com...coding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=JFHFKQVD00VB8AG9JNH7

... and just plug the transceiver into the converter, the LC connectors into the transceivers, and the RJ45 ports of these things to the switches, and everything should start working?

Additional questions: Is StarTech a reliable brand? Are there any other brands that are generally recommended?
 
Startech works, they are pretty decent. They use power supplies that are easy to find if they die. Media converters are pretty basic anyways.

I do recommend OM3 over OM1. Might as well run the fiber certified for 10Gb now instead of redoing it later.

Just remember to plug the LC connectors into the correct ports on the SFP. One side will be "Blue on left, orange on right" the other will be "orange on left, blue on right".
 
Thanks. So apart from OM3 > OM1, I have the right stuff? Sorry, I know nothing about setting this up.
 
mda said:
Thanks. So apart from OM3 > OM1, I have the right stuff? Sorry, I know nothing about setting this up.
Yep, not that the OM1 won't work because it'll work great for 1gbit. I just don't see the point in installing it anymore because 10Gb is becoming more and more common. Might as well be ready for the future.
 
bds1904 said:
Just remember to plug the LC connectors into the correct ports on the SFP. One side will be "Blue on left, orange on right" the other will be "orange on left, blue on right".
Just in case-- since there are no electrical signals being sent, I shouldn't break anything if I plug things in the wrong ports, right?

bds1904 said:
Yep, not that the OM1 won't work because it'll work great for 1gbit. I just don't see the point in installing it anymore because 10Gb is becoming more and more common. Might as well be ready for the future.
I'll definitely consider this. Thank you! We expect this link to be used for as long as it lasts so this will probably be useful when 10G network connections become cheap. We're talking about 20 years+++. The first CAT5 cables were installed in the house back in the Pentium 3 days and are still being used today without problems.
 
If you're keeping everything above ground, standard plumbing pipes would do very nicely, and because they're short, you won't have difficulty pulling cables through. Or, since you're using more than 50 feet, you could just go for an outdoor spec cable and clip it directly to the wall, much as you would a TV aerial cable.

Speaking of pulling cables through, if you do use pipes, put in a few extra pull cables. You'll be grateful later on.

Given your indicated usage expectancy, perhaps it might be worth going for OM4 cable over OM3.
 
mda said:
Just in case-- since there are no electrical signals being sent, I shouldn't break anything if I plug things in the wrong ports, right?



I'll definitely consider this. Thank you! We expect this link to be used for as long as it lasts so this will probably be useful when 10G network connections become cheap. We're talking about 20 years+++. The first CAT5 cables were installed in the house back in the Pentium 3 days and are still being used today without problems.
10Gb between the houses is already cheap. I'm not sure of your use case but you have to remember all the traffic between houses will be running over a single 1Gb link. If you have a 1Gbit internet connection and transfer files from house to house you could easily max the link.

You can have a 24x1Gb & 2x10Gb switch on each side and the required optics for $320 total and that would eliminate the media converters.


http://www.fs.com/products/58773.html

https://routerboard.com/CSS326-24G-2SplusRM

To answer your question about plugging things in wrong: nothing will be hurt if you plug it in wrong, the link just won't come up. Swap it and you'll be good.
 
Quartz-1 said:
If you're keeping everything above ground, standard plumbing pipes would do very nicely, and because they're short, you won't have difficulty pulling cables through. Or, since you're using more than 50 feet, you could just go for an outdoor spec cable and clip it directly to the wall, much as you would a TV aerial cable.

Speaking of pulling cables through, if you do use pipes, put in a few extra pull cables. You'll be grateful later on.

Given your indicated usage expectancy, perhaps it might be worth going for OM4 cable over OM3.
Thanks! Will keep this in mind. Yes we normally keep a few pull cables. By experience, locally made pull cables however tend to get brittle and break up after a while. o_O

bds1904 said:
10Gb between the houses is already cheap. I'm not sure of your use case but you have to remember all the traffic between houses will be running over a single 1Gb link. If you have a 1Gbit internet connection and transfer files from house to house you could easily max the link.

You can have a 24x1Gb & 2x10Gb switch on each side and the required optics for $320 total and that would eliminate the media converters.


http://www.fs.com/products/58773.html

https://routerboard.com/CSS326-24G-2SplusRM

To answer your question about plugging things in wrong: nothing will be hurt if you plug it in wrong, the link just won't come up. Swap it and you'll be good.
Those look good! Will try to source things locally first before resorting to Amazon and a freight forwarder from the USA.

Thanks a lot! Learned a lot from this thread :)
 
mda said:
Hello,

I will be needing to network two areas (residential areas) wherein standard CAT5/E/6 is not doable (more than 100 meters, but less than 200 meters) and WiFi isn't an option (will be needing fast ethernet; high bandwidth 800+mbps AC backhauls i.e. UBNT AirFiber are too expensive, I'd prefer to use wired connections, but will do UBNT nanostations or some cheaper UBNT WiFi if wired is not possible).

I'm currently exploring running fiber optic cables in plastic piping from one house to another.

I know nothing about how to get around this. Will this be cheap-ish?

Current networks are really just 2 home networks powered by basic unmanaged gigabit switches that will need a connection between them.

I saw some items on amazon that could fit the bill. But I don't know if this will suit my needs or what other stuff I'll be needing.

Can anyone with any experience or helpful links chime in on this?

Questions:
a) will this be cost effective? looking for this to be less than 1000$ The cheaper the better!
b) what exact items do I need?
c) are there any alternatives?

Thanks!
mda
Running fiber optic cables in plastic piping can be a viable option for networking two areas when standard copper cabling and wireless solutions are not feasible. However, it is important to consider a few things before proceeding.

Firstly, fiber optic cabling can be more expensive than copper cabling. While the cost of fiber optic cabling has decreased over the years, it may still be more expensive than what you're willing to spend. You may want to get quotes from different vendors to determine the exact cost of the cabling.

Secondly, while plastic piping may be a convenient way to protect the fiber optic cable, it is important to ensure that the piping is large enough to accommodate the cable and does not bend or kink excessively during installation. It is also important to make sure that the piping is secured properly and is protected from environmental factors such as moisture, heat, and physical damage.

In terms of the items you'll need, you'll require the following:

  • Fiber optic cable
  • Fiber optic connectors
  • Fiber optic patch panels or termination boxes
  • Fiber optic media converters or switches (if you're not using devices with built-in fiber ports)
You may want to consult with a fiber optic installation specialist or vendor to determine the exact items you'll need for your specific application.

As for alternatives, you may want to consider using point-to-point wireless bridges, which can provide high-speed Ethernet connectivity over distances of several kilometers. Products such as Ubiquiti's airMAX line can provide fast and reliable wireless connectivity at a fraction of the cost of fiber optic cabling. However, you'll need to make sure that there is a clear line of sight between the two areas and that the wireless link can be established without interference.
 
