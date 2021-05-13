Ethereum’s Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates Over $1 Billion To India Covid Relief

Krenum
Good news for the day.
"Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who became the world’s youngest known crypto billionaire less than two weeks ago, has donated over $1 billion in crypto to the India Covid Relief Fund and a range of other charities".
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ninaba...ief-fund-and-other-charities/?sh=2dbdad165484
