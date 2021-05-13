Ethereum’s Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates Over $1 Billion To India Covid Relief

DukenukemX said: I'm not sure what's going with India and COVID? Is this the same strain that's in America and Europe or a new mutated version that's even more deadlier? Click to expand...

Apparently it has mutated 3 times, the dominant strain in India is B.1.617, not any deadlier but more infectious. Doesn't help that India is overpopulated either. The virus mutated its protein spikes which gave it the ability to have greater function to invade cells. Its a natural progression or survival instinct of viruses to mutate as they travel from host to host. A lot of scientists think over time that it will become like the common cold and become endemic, meaning it'll be here to stay and we'll have to either get vaccines every year like the Flu for the dominant strain or it'll be like the common cold, which we'll have to learn to live with it. I believe like them that it will become endemic and we'll have to learn to live with it.