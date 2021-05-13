Ethereum’s Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates Over $1 Billion To India Covid Relief

C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,173
Hmmmm it would be interesting to see how these charities handle the crypto. 1b in crypto is more then enough to move and crash markets.
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
5,490
I'm not sure what's going with India and COVID? Is this the same strain that's in America and Europe or a new mutated version that's even more deadlier?
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,762
DukenukemX said:
I'm not sure what's going with India and COVID? Is this the same strain that's in America and Europe or a new mutated version that's even more deadlier?
Click to expand...
Apparently it has mutated 3 times, the dominant strain in India is B.1.617, not any deadlier but more infectious. Doesn't help that India is overpopulated either. The virus mutated its protein spikes which gave it the ability to have greater function to invade cells. Its a natural progression or survival instinct of viruses to mutate as they travel from host to host. A lot of scientists think over time that it will become like the common cold and become endemic, meaning it'll be here to stay and we'll have to either get vaccines every year like the Flu for the dominant strain or it'll be like the common cold, which we'll have to learn to live with it. I believe like them that it will become endemic and we'll have to learn to live with it.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,994
cdabc123 said:
Hmmmm it would be interesting to see how these charities handle the crypto. 1b in crypto is more then enough to move and crash markets.
Click to expand...
It did crash SHIB, people are pissed, but hey, thats what you get when you support a craptastic meme coin. The founder of SHIBU "gave" the coins to him thinking he would just hold them and considered it a "burn" instead of actually burning the token.

Maybe this will teach all these newbs to crypto to support actual projects that are solving actual problems, not pump and dump dog coins meant to make the creators and a few whales very rich.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top