ETH Finally PoS - What will you mine next?

With Ethereum finally shifting to PoS in a few months, what will you mine?

  • Ergo

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Swap(XWP)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Zano

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Conflux(CFX)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ravencoin

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I am an ASIC god and will continue to mine gold (Bitcoin)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • What is a mine?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not listed

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,818
RavenCoin. When eth payouts were low about a month ago I ran it for a day and managed around the same value output. I'm sure it wouldn't match currently, but it seems stable enough price wise.
 
Parja

Parja

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2002
Messages
12,500
Well, it's not switching until "the upcoming months", which is usually a euphemism for a couple years. But I'll cross that bridge when we get there. You've got some contenders there, but we'll have to see what coins become prominent enough to be listed on the major exchanges and what algorithms are supported by the big dogs of mining software.
 
sgrinavi

sgrinavi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
8,696
A few months is an eternity in crypto space... who knows what will float to the top by then, if nothing looks profitable enough to make it worthwhile I'll shut my rigs down again and just fire them up when a decent spec comes along.
 
