ETH Finally PoS - What will you mine next?

Well, it's not switching until "the upcoming months", which is usually a euphemism for a couple years. But I'll cross that bridge when we get there. You've got some contenders there, but we'll have to see what coins become prominent enough to be listed on the major exchanges and what algorithms are supported by the big dogs of mining software.
A few months is an eternity in crypto space... who knows what will float to the top by then, if nothing looks profitable enough to make it worthwhile I'll shut my rigs down again and just fire them up when a decent spec comes along.