ESXI with GPU passthrough

I know this isn't a popular topic but came across this trying to pass a GPU through to my VM for plex. This is not to my credit, I wanted to share if anyone else was struggling with this too.Issue:-Enable GPU passthrough in esxi, power on/reboot of VM reboots esxi host-vm fails to power on at allFix:Advanced VM options (add or edit):pciPassthru.use64bitMMIO = TRUEpciPassthru.64bitMMIOSizeGB = 16 (variable depending on your GPU, see the links below for details. I don't know the effect of setting this too high which I did since I just copied what someone else entered.)pciHole.start = 2048svga.present = FALSEsvga.autodetect = FALSE (optional, I set mine to FALSE but it doesn't matter if you change this)hypervisor.cpuid.v0 = FALSE (deprecated 7+. If you add this in 7.x, the vm will not load the GPU correctly. It will detect it but be disabled in device manager)