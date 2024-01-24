ESXi free 8.0 seems to be the last one (now available again) !

https://blogs.vmware.com/cloud-foun...ity-of-perpetual-licensing-and-saas-services/VMware vSphere Hypervisor (free edition) is not continued
...it's about time to get back onto proxmox.
Well first off, you should not be using "freenas" any more, you should of upgraded to TrueNAS...that may help...BUT my big gripe with esxi - in 6.7, my connectx-1 and connectx-2 cards are supported but in esxi 7 no.
I know it isnt just esxi... same goes with freenas and proxmox.
I would change everything out and redo my network but not sure what to replace it all with.
my connectx cards use the cx4 plug...
i have my esxi go into an hp procurve 6400cl cx4 connector 6 port switch.
1 port of procurve into back of a brocade ironport 648s then out to the internet.
I have a 6 port poe switch driving my reolink 4k cameras....
the 48 ports is overkill for me as I am using maybe 15....
anyway - back on track....
I want to check out Hyper-V to see if my NIC's are supported as I have them running in my win10 plex box, win11 test box and my server 2022 file server.
VMware SA here - ESXi licenses don't activate online.I wonder if existing licenses for esxi 7,esxi 8 will stop activating after x date
VMware SA here. Best bet for home lab is VMUG Advantage, about $180 a year for the full VCF/EUC stack for non-prod use.It's sad the major players are doing this, hiding behind a paywall for home lab especially. VMware overhauling licensing and core requirements. Nutanix now hides behind a business email account for CE registration.
From the business side, VMware/Broadcom seem to be pushing out their smaller customers. Even their VVF is quite expensive. If you go VCF, a hard requirement is vSAN so using existing hardware is most likely out. If you decide to start with VFF and later want to upgrade to VCF, you can't today. It would be a full replace.
Comparison:
https://williamlam.com/2024/01/what...f-and-vmware-cloud-foundation-vcf-offers.html
VMware SA here. Best bet for home lab is VMUG Advantage, about $180 a year for the full VCF/EUC stack for non-prod use.
VCF only has a hard requirement to deploy vSAN for the SDDCM Management domain, workload domains can use external SAN or vSAN. Also, you don't have to deploy SDDCM - you can just deploy ala carte as before since we're just shipping you individual product licensing keys. This is fully supported.
IMHO, there was never an attraction, UNLESS you were targeting working at a big company that used VMware. Or you were living in the past (circa 2000 or so).What is the attraction of VMware products at this point? (if you are not fortune 500)
our company tried kvm but didnt quite like it and switched over to VMWare...IMHO, there was never an attraction, UNLESS you were targeting working at a big company that used VMware. Or you were living in the past (circa 2000 or so).
If you wanted that "enterprise feel" without the cost (talking a being stuck in the past), I would have run something Xen based (talking before we had qemu+kvm).
well for a home lab or work lab, it just worked great... I broke proxmox too many times and being a winderz guy... yeah, that didnt go well with proxmox.. lost everything a few times.What is the attraction of VMware products at this point? (if you are not fortune 500)
i will check it out.. got an old hp z420 sitting here...Well first off, you should not be using "freenas" any more, you should of upgraded to TrueNAS...that may help...
https://www.truenas.com/community/threads/do-mellanox-connectx-2-work-with-freenas-11.61143/
You could also just buy some newer X3 cards or Chelsio and be done with it. Also for my any DACS I use are 10GTEK ones off amazon, work great with my intel x520's and Brocade ICX,.
ESXi7 moved to signed drivers and ditched many older drivers, you can add the drivers into the iso for install for it to work though if you can find them,
Again, companies are different. Enterprise use cases can be complex, more complex than one would usually find "at home". And again, running VMware "at home" because it's what your company uses, is a case of why you'd try running it "at home".our company tried kvm but didnt quite like it and switched over to VMWare...
I was not on the team so I do not know what they did not like...
Maybe we didn't get the full details at the time, or I missed something, which is completely possible. I do know from a small-med business perspective, this "either or" install is going to hurt business that aren't running compliant hardware for ESXi and have to buy a stack to run it. For example, running ESXi over Nutanix, my understanding is that we would need to get the vSAN stack to stay compliant with the new licensing model and run vCenter. From the slide deck/s I've seen these are the only two options going forward. This combined with feeling from VMware Explore, the new focus is "Enterprise, screw the little guy". Talking to several people there, including some VMware employees, I wasn't the only one thinking this.
If my understanding is incorrect, please do correct me. If we don't have to buy a management stack just to use ESXi/vCenter, that would be great. Our current plan is to get the "cheapest one" which we are told is VCF because the al-a-carte days are mostly gone.
I have VMUG Advantage but haven't looked up how this will affect me running a home lab going forward since I don't have a "vSAN configuration" running. This is the part I need to look up to see if it's worth keeping around.
Hyper-V sucks indescribably compared to VMWare.Great news... this has now pushed me to work on getting my VMs over to Hyper-v...
Stoked and esxi that doesnt support my nic can go buhbuy
Sounds more like a "you" issue as in trying to run it on improper hardware of configuration. I know of clients who run several Hyper-V hosts and run their critical infra on top of it with out issues...Hyper-V sucks indescribably compared to VMWare.
1. It puts the host OS on top of the hypervisor which kills performance of the host machine, even without any VMs running.
2. It really, really, really, really sucks if you need an XP VM.
a. Color depth is jacked
b. It is very, very unstable. So unstable that it locks up or completely fails to be able to show anything on screen and the only way to get back into it is to power off the VM.
Those are the biggest huge issues I have with it. I gave up on it after dealing with those two insanely major issues.
Seems like Broadcom is eager to join the likes of Redhat and Oracle in pissing off the community as a whole.
It is the Broadcom play book, they planned it this way, come in, cut jobs, tighten up things, throw away the low hanging fruit and make sure their top customers continue to be locked into their eco-system so even if they wanted to leave, they could not. it is why VCF was offered at 50% off, get more people onboard now, and then watch as renewal costs start to creep up to hit the profit margins Broadcom claimed they would have in no time..Seems like Broadcom is eager to join the likes of Redhat and Oracle in pissing off the community as a whole.
Broadcom also bought Altiris from Symantec.... and now they are tightening up their belts on us. we need a quote for yearly maintenance and they want 3 years right now! they figure if they lock us in, we cant go anywhere... problem is we do not have the budget set for this.It is the Broadcom play book, they planned it this way, come in, cut jobs, tighten up things, throw away the low hanging fruit and make sure their top customers continue to be locked into their eco-system so even if they wanted to leave, they could not. it is why VCF was offered at 50% off, get more people onboard now, and then watch as renewal costs start to creep up to hit the profit margins Broadcom claimed they would have in no time..
I 100% agree with this. We run two HyperV HA Clusters connected to a SAN in production with none of these issues. All of our IT guys also are running HyperV in their homelabs and are also having none of the problems listed.Sounds more like a "you" issue as in trying to run it on improper hardware of configuration. I know of clients who run several Hyper-V hosts and run their critical infra on top of it with out issues...
Now, I am a vmware person at heart, VMware did hyper-visors properly, MS Hyper-V was a hack job and sucked compared to vSphere for years. The network stack and configuration options in Hyper-V sucked, backup tools could not integrate well at a enterprise level.
Sure, Hyper-V has gotten TONS better over the years, but it is still an MS half baked product. Go KVM or Xen if you cant do VMware. Promox, sure lots talk about it, but how many actual enterprises are running proxmox? If they could run promox,. they likely could safely run Hyper-V as well, since promox is just a pretty UI for KVM/Qemu basically.