ESXi free 8.0 seems to be the last one (now available again) !

Maybe we didn't get the full details at the time, or I missed something, which is completely possible. I do know from a small-med business perspective, this "either or" install is going to hurt business that aren't running compliant hardware for ESXi and have to buy a stack to run it. For example, running ESXi over Nutanix, my understanding is that we would need to get the vSAN stack to stay compliant with the new licensing model and run vCenter. From the slide deck/s I've seen these are the only two options going forward. This combined with feeling from VMware Explore, the new focus is "Enterprise, screw the little guy". Talking to several people there, including some VMware employees, I wasn't the only one thinking this.



If my understanding is incorrect, please do correct me. If we don't have to buy a management stack just to use ESXi/vCenter, that would be great. Our current plan is to get the "cheapest one" which we are told is VCF because the al-a-carte days are mostly gone.



I have VMUG Advantage but haven't looked up how this will affect me running a home lab going forward since I don't have a "vSAN configuration" running. This is the part I need to look up to see if it's worth keeping around.