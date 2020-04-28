ESXi: can server ports be used as a switch?

Code: +------------------------------------+ | | | | +---------------+ | ESXi | +--------------------+ | | | | | | | | +------+ +-------+ | | | ROUTER |------| NIC1 | | NIC2 |-----| PC | | | +------+ +-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +---------------+ | | +--------------------+ | | +------------------------------------+

The title says it all and perhaps I should try before asking but I think this is an interesting topic any ways.Say I have a server with multiple ethernet ports if I connect a PC directly to one of the spare NICs (cross-ethernet being a must for PC of course), assuming it's all within the same subnet say /24, would the communication end to end from PC to router via ESX work out of the box?Asked in different words: does ESX bridge all the ports by default with no layer 2 filtering?Thanks