ESXi: can server ports be used as a switch?

bellocarico

The title says it all and perhaps I should try before asking but I think this is an interesting topic any ways.

Say I have a server with multiple ethernet ports if I connect a PC directly to one of the spare NICs (cross-ethernet being a must for PC of course), assuming it's all within the same subnet say /24, would the communication end to end from PC to router via ESX work out of the box?

                       +------------------------------------+                         
                       |                                    |                         
                       |                                    |                         
+---------------+      |               ESXi                 |     +--------------------+
|               |      |                                    |     |                    |
|               |      +------+                     +-------+     |                    |
|  ROUTER       |------| NIC1 |                     | NIC2  |-----|       PC           |
|               |      +------+                     +-------+     |                    |
|               |      |                                    |     |                    |
|               |      |                                    |     |                    |
+---------------+      |                                    |     +--------------------+
                       |                                    |                         
                       +------------------------------------+
Asked in different words: does ESX bridge all the ports by default with no layer 2 filtering?

cjcox

cjcox

Logically, and properly, my mind says no. You don't want ESXi to introduce networking issues. I can't say this for sure, but mentally, I say no. You don't want "side effects" caused by ESXi.
 
