ESXi: can server ports be used as a switch?

bellocarico
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2019
- Messages
- 21
The title says it all and perhaps I should try before asking but I think this is an interesting topic any ways.
Say I have a server with multiple ethernet ports if I connect a PC directly to one of the spare NICs (cross-ethernet being a must for PC of course), assuming it's all within the same subnet say /24, would the communication end to end from PC to router via ESX work out of the box?
Asked in different words: does ESX bridge all the ports by default with no layer 2 filtering?
Thanks
Say I have a server with multiple ethernet ports if I connect a PC directly to one of the spare NICs (cross-ethernet being a must for PC of course), assuming it's all within the same subnet say /24, would the communication end to end from PC to router via ESX work out of the box?
Code:
+------------------------------------+
| |
| |
+---------------+ | ESXi | +--------------------+
| | | | | |
| | +------+ +-------+ | |
| ROUTER |------| NIC1 | | NIC2 |-----| PC |
| | +------+ +-------+ | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
+---------------+ | | +--------------------+
| |
+------------------------------------+
Thanks