ESXi 8 u3e no video passthrough

T

TeleFragger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
1,170
I have had my ESXi box powered off for a long time and decided to get it back up and running.
Total reinstall. Installed 8.0 U3e and this is a home lab where I know just enough to make it work.

Was going to go Proxmox as a guy at work likes but installed it and so much harder to work with initially than ESXi. Decided to go back to ESXi.

Installed it, had a Zotag GTX 1060 and couldnt get passthrough to work for just 1 vm. I run an admin VM that I like doing passthrough. Removed that card and put an RTX 2070 in and same deal.
I am lost and curious what I need to do to allow.

passthrough.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top