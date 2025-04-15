ESXi 8 u3e no video passthrough

TeleFragger
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 1,170
I have had my ESXi box powered off for a long time and decided to get it back up and running.
Total reinstall. Installed 8.0 U3e and this is a home lab where I know just enough to make it work.
Was going to go Proxmox as a guy at work likes but installed it and so much harder to work with initially than ESXi. Decided to go back to ESXi.
Installed it, had a Zotag GTX 1060 and couldnt get passthrough to work for just 1 vm. I run an admin VM that I like doing passthrough. Removed that card and put an RTX 2070 in and same deal.
I am lost and curious what I need to do to allow.
