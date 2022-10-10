Establishing a store with used laptops.

Hello

I would like to set up a shop and computer service. What sources of post-leasing laptops do you recommend? I currently service computers and consoles at home, and I would like to take care of it professionally. Sources do not matter, of course, foreign countries are at stake. I have no problem with getting there. I have a friend who helps me so I want to finally take it seriously. There are very few such websites in my city. I am asking for some support, maybe you know some honest suppliers. Prefers foreigners from the EU.