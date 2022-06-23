Essential Phone 2: OSOM's hotly-anticipated OV1 smartphone succumbs to crypto gimmick

https://www.androidpolice.com/osom-ov1-solana-saga/
Many of our readers have been waiting for OSOM, the company reformed from the ashes of an Andy Rubin-less Essential, to deliver the OV1 smartphone it's been teasing since 2020. But some key details have changed. The OV1 is now the Solana Saga, a blockchain-integrated Android flagship.
