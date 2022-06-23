Essential Phone 2: OSOM's hotly-anticipated OV1 smartphone succumbs to crypto gimmick

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,106
I liked the Essential 1 phone, and was intrigued and interested in this new 2nd phone, but now my interest plummeted to zero, with this change of the phone now being a Crypto blockchain Android phone. And a new strange name of the phone being called the 'Solana Saga' Uh, ok...
 
