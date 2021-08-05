ESGAMING Over-size Micro ATX Gaming Case with Sliding Tempered Glass Side Panel, Pre-Installed 4 X 120mm Rainbow Fans $38.98 SHIPPED

legcramp
[H]F Junkie
https://www.newegg.com/black-esgaming-es-r100-micro-atx/p/2AM-00H2-00033?Item=9SIASCZCAT3946
Awesome deal, the quality is fantastic for the price and it includes 4x rainbow fans. Takes M-ATX boards, has some weight to it (The tempered glass feels heavier than my Phantek EVOLV ATX glass), curved edges, nice cutouts and holds a couple HDD + SSDs. Stole this from VirtualLarry on anandtech forums.
