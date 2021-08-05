ESGAMING Over-size Micro ATX Gaming Case with Sliding Tempered Glass Side Panel, Pre-Installed 4 X 120mm Rainbow Fans $38.98 SHIPPED

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,619
https://www.newegg.com/black-esgaming-es-r100-micro-atx/p/2AM-00H2-00033?Item=9SIASCZCAT3946

Awesome deal, the quality is fantastic for the price and it includes 4x rainbow fans. Takes M-ATX boards, has some weight to it (The tempered glass feels heavier than my Phantek EVOLV ATX glass), curved edges, nice cutouts and holds a couple HDD + SSDs. Stole this from VirtualLarry on anandtech forums.


case1.jpg

case2.jpg
 
B

bigddybn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 21, 2006
Messages
7,421
How do that build that, sell it and ship it for 38 bucks. That's a steal.
 
