Escobar Inc. Fold 1/2 smartphones

pendragon1
[H]ardForum Junkie
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2000
- Messages
- 15,806
Escobar Inc. Fold 1 smartphone $350US+ for a pretty decent fold-able smartphone/tablet thingy. i dont know what the hot chicks in lingerie have to do with the phone but it makes me want to buy one.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/04/tech/pablo-escobar-fold-phone-trnd/index.html
- CPU– Octa-Core 2.8GHz Clock Speed
- Chipset– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series, 8150, 64-bit Processor
- GPU– Qualcomm Adreno 640
- Camera– 16 Megapixels f/1.8 + 20 Megapixels f/1.8 for Both Selfie & Back Photos, Dual LED Flash, Optical Image Stabilize
- Memory– RAM- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X | ROM 128GB/512GB External Memory Supported Up to 256GB
- Display (Two)– Screen size 7.8-inches Flexible, AMOLED, FHD+ (1920 x 1444 Pixels), 4:3 Aspect Ratio (expanded mode), 308PPI
- Battery– Non-Removable 4,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer, 5V/5A
- SIM– Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)unlocked
- Operating System– Android 9.0
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/04/tech/pablo-escobar-fold-phone-trnd/index.html
Last edited: