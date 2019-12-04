Escobar Inc. Fold 1/2 smartphones

Escobar Inc. Fold 1 smartphone $350US+ for a pretty decent fold-able smartphone/tablet thingy. i dont know what the hot chicks in lingerie have to do with the phone but it makes me want to buy one.

  • CPU– Octa-Core 2.8GHz Clock Speed
  • Chipset– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series, 8150, 64-bit Processor
  • GPU– Qualcomm Adreno 640
  • Camera– 16 Megapixels f/1.8 + 20 Megapixels f/1.8 for Both Selfie & Back Photos, Dual LED Flash, Optical Image Stabilize
  • Memory– RAM- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X | ROM 128GB/512GB External Memory Supported Up to 256GB
  • Display (Two)– Screen size 7.8-inches Flexible, AMOLED, FHD+ (1920 x 1444 Pixels), 4:3 Aspect Ratio (expanded mode), 308PPI
  • Battery– Non-Removable 4,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer, 5V/5A
  • SIM– Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)unlocked
  • Operating System– Android 9.0
https://www.escobarinc.com/product/fold1/
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/04/tech/pablo-escobar-fold-phone-trnd/index.html
 
Just saying since he bashed erek so hard for posting news articles ;). I didn't realize that was in genmay though.
 
fold 2 specs and its really a samsung fold(from above vid).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS (DOWNLOAD PDF)
  • Brand– ESCOBAR
  • Model– FOLD 2
  • Device Type– Android 10 Foldable Smartphone
  • CPU– Octa-Core 2.84GHz Clock Speed
  • Chipset– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series, 855, 64-bit ARM LTE Processor
  • GPU– Qualcomm Adreno 640
  • Main Camera– (1) 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, (2) 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom and (3) 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm LED flash, HDR, panorama
    • Video: 2160p@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10
  • Selfie Camera– (1) 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm and (2) 8 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1.22µm, depth sensor HDR.
    • Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
  • Memory– RAM- 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X | ROM 128GB/512GB
  • Display (Main) – Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 7.3 inches, 162.6 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio), 1536 x 2152 pixels (~362 ppi density), HDR10+
  • Display (Two)– 6″, Super AMOLED, 720 x 1680 pixels (21:9)
  • Battery– Non-Removable 4,380 mAh Lithium-Polymer, 5V/5A
  • SIM– Nano-SIM, eSIM
  • Sensors– Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
  • Color– Black and Gold
  • Operating System– Android 10.0
  • I/O Interface– 1 x Nano SIM Card Slot, Type-C USB Port, Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Out Port, Power Button, Volume Button, Microphone

Escobar Inc | Products

Escobar Inc is the official holding company for Pablo Escobar by the Escobar family and Roberto Escobar.
www.escobarinc.com www.escobarinc.com
  • Dimensions– Unfolded: 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm, Folded: 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5 mm
  • Weight– 266 Grams (with Battery)
  • Variant – 8GB/128GB, 12GB/512GB
 
Surprised they aren't sold out by now. A $2000 phone for $400.
 
I don't see the appeal of foldable phones right now. These are at least cheap, but the screens are way too easy to destroy since it's all plastic and that giant gap where it folds makes it incredibly easy for dirt or anything to get stuck in the folding mechanism forever.

Edit: Also....This company is suuuuuuper fucking shady. Don't buy from them.
 
I don't see how they are any shadier than other massive companies trying to sell you their spy devices.
 
