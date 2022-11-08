Error : Reset TDR occurred on GPUID + 4090 gigabyte OC

markm75

Anyone ran into this with a 4090. Black screen, recovers and logs to event viewer. I was just using chrome, nothing else.

In my case windows 11 + a 1000 watt evga SuperNova Platinum + 12900k cpu at 4.9ghz and 6400 ram.

I never had this occur with the previous 3080ti.

I ran DDU and the latest nvidia driver.

Any thoughts?
 
