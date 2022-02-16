Ergotron 24-275-026 Sit Stand Arm

Not sure why clicking edit to add the picture duplicated the post. Please delete this one.



I have one of these arms that's a little over a decade old and still works perfectly, except for one thing. There is a joint right above the weight adjustment screw, in the main arm. The joint normally keeps the monitor and working surface level, but it has some slop in it that allows for a couple degrees of travel. Normally, 1/16th of an inch would not be much but taken out to 18 inches, it's enough to make the monitor and work surface crooked. I tried calling Ergotron, but they didn't know how to adjust it. Does anyone on here know how to raise this joint or set the lowest pivot point?