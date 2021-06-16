Epson aculaser c1700 - problem with magenta cartridge

Hello averyone, I have this printers from about 10 years and until now has worked good, but in the last months I have a problem that I can't solve.





When print the magenta cartridge print patchy,in my opinion it is a toner density problem, in fact the last cartridge after some prints signal low density toner, then I switched off and on again the printer as indicated by the Epson Status Monitor. But the problem persists, now every time I launch the printing the toner is charged.

I replaced 3 cartridge but without solve nothing.

This problem is occured after I have launched on " Epson printer software" Toner update mode, this function empty the cartridge, to install a new one before it is completely exhausted.

Probably to avoid mixing different toners.

Please if we can help me, I am in this situation from several months and don't found the solution, I don't want throw the printer for this problem.





