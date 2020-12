Epos7 Liquid Cooled NCASE

Starting this thread as a build log now that I'm close to breaking ground on my next project. My current system is built in an M1 v4. I plan to move those parts into a v6.1 and incorporate liquid cooling. I'll also be attempting custom sleeved cables. I made my current cables but didn't sleeve them.Case: NCASE M1 v6.1PSU: Corsair SF600 w/ Noctua 92mm fan Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 I Aurus Pro WiFi w/ Noctua chipset fan CPU: Ryzen 3900XGPU: EVGA RTX 3080 XC3Memory: G.Skill 32GB B-die kit Drives: 1TB HP EX920 & 1TB Samsung 970 Evo PlusFan Controller: Aquacomputer Octo Liquid Cooling parts: