Epos7 Liquid Cooled NCASE

Starting this thread as a build log now that I'm close to breaking ground on my next project. My current system is built in an M1 v4. I plan to move those parts into a v6.1 and incorporate liquid cooling. I'll also be attempting custom sleeved cables. I made my current cables but didn't sleeve them.
Case: NCASE M1 v6.1
PSU: Corsair SF600 w/ Noctua 92mm fan
Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 I Aurus Pro WiFi w/ Noctua chipset fan
CPU: Ryzen 3900X
GPU: EVGA RTX 3080 XC3
Memory: G.Skill 32GB B-die kit
Drives: 1TB HP EX920 & 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus
Fan Controller: Aquacomputer Octo
Liquid Cooling parts:
- EK Quantum Vector GPU Block
- XSPC RayStorm Neo CPU Block
- IceManCooler NCASE Reservoir for DDC Pumps
- Alphacool Laing DDC PWM Pump
- Bitspower DDC Pump Cooler
- XSPC Ultrathin 240mm Radiator
- Black Ice Nemesis GTS 240mm Radiator
- 2 x NF-A12x25
- EK ZMT Tube (5/8" x 3/8")
- Barrow QDCs
- Barrow Compression Fittings
