[Epic] Weekly freebies: The Silent Age -&- Tunche

Experience a post-apocalyptic world like never before in The Silent Age, a thrilling point-and-click adventure game. Use time travel to unravel the mystery behind humanity's disappearance and save the world from extinction. Start your journey now!Tunche, a being of great power, has gone mad and now evil creatures are taking over the jungle. Help Rumi and her friends uncover the truth behind Tunche's actions and restore peace in the Amazon in this charming roguelike action game!