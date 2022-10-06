[EPIC Store Weekly Freebies] Slain: Back From Hell and Rising Hell

J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,910
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/slain-aea303
Slain: Back from Hell. A heavy metal inspired arcade combat with puzzle elements and gore galore. Stunning visuals and true old school gameplay accompanied by the most metal soundtrack you've ever heard.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/rising-hell-253707
Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite filled with adrenaline-pumping action and tons of heavy gothic metal shreds. Climb out from the ever-changing hell while you fight hordes of blood-lusting demons.
 
