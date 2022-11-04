[EPIC Store Weekly Freebies] Filament -&- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,913
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/filament-332a92
Solve challenging cable-based puzzles and uncover what really happened to the crew of The Alabaster. Now with Hint System (for those ultra tricky puzzles).

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/rising-storm-2-vietnam
Red Orchestra Series' take on Vietnam: 64-player MP matches; 20+ maps; US Army & Marines, PAVN/NVA, NLF/VC; Australians and ARVN forces; 50+ weapons; 4 flyable helicopters; mines, traps and tunnels; Brutal. Authentic. Gritty. Character customization.
 
