[EPIC Store Weekly Freebies] Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition -&- Evoland Legendary Edition

J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,911
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/evoland-legendary-edition-5753ec
Evoland Legendary Edition brings you two great and unique RPGs, with their graphic style and gameplay changing as you progress through the game!

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/fallout-3-game-of-the-year-edition
Prepare for the Future™ Experience the most acclaimed game of 2008 like never before with Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. Create a character of your choosing and descend into a post-apocalyptic world where every minute is a fight for survival
 
U

ultimatebob

n00b
Joined
Aug 22, 2016
Messages
36
Wow, I didn't know that Fallout 3 was that old. The recommended operating systems for it were Windows XP and Vista :)
 
