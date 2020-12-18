[Epic Store] Tropico 5 (Free Till Dec 24) - Day 7

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/tropico-5/home





Expired/Upcoming:
Day 1: City Skylines - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/cities-skylines/home
Day 2: Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/oddworld-new-n-tasty/home
Day 3: The Long Dark - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-long-dark/home
Day 4: Defense Grid 1: The Awakening - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/defense-grid/home
Day 5: Alien Isolation - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home
Day 6: Metro 2033 - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/metro-2033-redux/home
Day 7: Tropico 5 -
Day 8: Inside -
Day 9: Darkest Dungeon -
Day 10: My Time In Portia -
Day 11: Night in the Woods -
Day 12: Stranded Deep -
Day 13: Solitarica -
Day 14: Torchlight 2 -
Day 15: Jurassic World Evo -
 
The OP hasn't been editing/updating it and I've been the only one posting links in there so I figured I'd pop a new thread to keep updated that people would get eyes on what each day's freebie was. I tend to forget if it's just a sweeping title like "two weeks of free games" vs "this game free today"

It clutters things a bit I know but it'll help optics on what each day's free game is similar to the Ubisoft 5 days of free games thread where each day the title was edited.
 
Took a while but the game was added after a few hours. I thought maybe I had to relaunch Epic but its in my Library now.
 
Finally a game I don't own because well at launch Alien Isolation got some bad reviews but it's still a good game.
 
Everyone it's worth looking into Legendary
I noticed when Epic Game Launcher is just sitting in the background doing nothing even, my CPU temps rise 10c (and CPU fan kicks in) while EGL is running idle the entire time. If you're paranoid about EGL or don't want that on your computer but still want to take advantage of Epic's free (or paid) games, that program is pretty sweet. It allows you to run the games without EGL installed.
 
A previously offered game Metro is todays offering, though it's still worth it if you haven't tried it or are on the fence.
 
I found that most of the reviews who gave it a bad score were poorly done.
Like that one reviewer who misunderstood the developer statement, that the full game experience is given at the "hard" difficulty. And then thought to himself, "I must play that game in hard because the developers said so", and it turned out to be, well, hard.
 
Hahaha that's why I began the game on hard last night too.. but I don't actually want a frustrating game. What would you recommend people set it as then so that it's not a cakewalk but also not a game-over screen over and over in each level?
 
Tylerdurdened
You can change the difficulty during the game (except on nightmare mode), so if things turn too frustrating, then dial down that setting.
In hard mode, the Alien and other enemies will be better at detecting you. Peeking becomes dangerous. If you hide too often or too long in lockers then the Alien will start looking there.
 
