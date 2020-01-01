[Epic Store] Steep (Free till 1/9)

Discussion in 'Free Stuff' started by iRevert, Dec 21, 2019.

    iRevert

    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/steep/home








    Expired:
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/into-the-breach
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/towerfall-ascension/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/little-inferno/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ape-out/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/superhot/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/celeste/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/totally-accurate-battle-simulator/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/faster-than-light/home#
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/hyper-light-drifter/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/shadow-tactics/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-talos-principle/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/hello-neighbor/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/yooka-laylee-and-the-impossible-lair/home
     
    Jim Kim

    Mav451

    More free games to add to my back log :p
     
    Jim Kim

    GoldenTiger

    Thanks for the reminder, grabbed it!
     
    iRevert

    Jim Kim

    Eshelmen

    Great game. My son and I play this all the time. Not even disappointing that we spent $15 or $20 on Steam for it months back.

    Hilariously fun game.
     
    carnageX

    FTL: Advanced Edition is today's freebie.
     
    Jim Kim

    Stoly

    damn I missed most of them.

    Got FTL though.
     
    Shoganai

    I completely forgot this was going on. Foggy holiday brain. Oh well.
     
    MavericK

    I missed TABS. :( Got FTL, though I already own it on Steam.
     
    chameleoneel

    TABS was added to XBGP about a week ago
     
    iRevert

    Repeat again today with Hyper Light Drifter.

    Sorry for the delays in updating the OP, been sick as a dog lately.
     
    iRevert

    Shadow Tactics is today's offering
     
    Jim Kim

    Tomorrow's looks like
    The Talos Principle
     
    Comixbooks

    Jim Kim

    MangoSeed

    maro

    Talos Principle was excellent. Good puzzles and a interesting story. I bought it years ago and got my money's worth. For free it is a no-brainer.
     
    chameleoneel

    FYI Talos Principle is also on XBGP for PC
     
    Jim Kim

    Lateralus

    Damn, I missed Talos Principle and TABS...two of the ones I was most interested in. Oh well, maybe they'll reappear at some point during the weekly freebies.

    Definitely liked Amnesia and Alien: Isolation so hopefully Hello Neighbor is fun.
     
    PhaseNoise

    I secretly fear Hello Neighbor is non-fiction, and I'm living it.

    I live next to the Klopeks from The Burbs. I am so very not sneaking into their basement. I avoid even tense mailbox discussions of the weather for fear of having to put lotion in a basket at some point.

    Also, Alien: Isolation absolutely messed me up. I WAS HIDDEN IN THE LOCKER. Aliens don't have noses - come on! That was so uncool, and I want that glass of wine back, jerks.
     
    Comixbooks

    Todays game a 3-D game actually can't spell it

    Yooka-Laylee
     
    Comixbooks

    Can't wait for this thing to be over spending way too much time waiting for the games to hit at 10:00am
     
    Lateralus

    Oh, and the Hello Neighbor Mod Kit is available for free also. I didn't notice it initially (it's at the top of the page).

    edit: Looks like they changed titles as I was posting, lol. Yooka-Laylee up now.
     
    Comixbooks

    Darksiders 2

    Steep snowboarding game

    for tommorow
     
    5150Joker

    Yeah I'm mildly irritated that I forgot about this giveaway and missed those.
     
    Shoganai

    That's actually not the game at all. This is:

     
    Comixbooks

    Yeah I noticed that too lazy to change it =)
     
    iRevert

    Steep is the final game of the 12 days of games giveaway but it seems it's going till the 9th rather than just 24 hours.

    Not a bad thing because Steep is a really fun game.
     
    jiminator

    Its a 3-fer, Darksiders 1 + 2 are also up
     
