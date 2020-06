Maps for ARK that are also free (Must redeem base game first before being able to get them)

In addition Ark Survival Evolved is available for free till 6/18Valguero - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ark/valguero Crystal Isles - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ark/crystal-isles The Center - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ark/the-center Ragnarok - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ark/ragnarok Also the modkit is available if you want it - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ark/modkit