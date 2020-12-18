[Epic Store] Metro 2033 Redux (Free Till Dec 23) - Day 6

*Note*
Metro 2033 has already been offered as a freebie on EGS so you may already have it.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/metro-2033-redux/home
Expired/Upcoming:
Day 1: City Skylines - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/cities-skylines/home
Day 2: Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/oddworld-new-n-tasty/home
Day 3: The Long Dark - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-long-dark/home
Day 4: Defense Grid 1: The Awakening - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/defense-grid/home
Day 5: Alien Isolation - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home
Day 6: Metro 2033 -
Day 7: Tropico 5 -
Day 8: Inside -
Day 9: Darkest Dungeon -
Day 10: My Time In Portia -
Day 11: Night in the Woods -
Day 12: Stranded Deep -
Day 13: Solitarica -
Day 14: Torchlight 2 -
Day 15: Jurassic World Evo -
Metro 2033 has already been offered as a freebie on EGS so you may already have it.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/metro-2033-redux/home
Expired/Upcoming:
Day 1: City Skylines - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/cities-skylines/home
Day 2: Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/oddworld-new-n-tasty/home
Day 3: The Long Dark - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-long-dark/home
Day 4: Defense Grid 1: The Awakening - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/defense-grid/home
Day 5: Alien Isolation - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home
Day 6: Metro 2033 -
Day 7: Tropico 5 -
Day 8: Inside -
Day 9: Darkest Dungeon -
Day 10: My Time In Portia -
Day 11: Night in the Woods -
Day 12: Stranded Deep -
Day 13: Solitarica -
Day 14: Torchlight 2 -
Day 15: Jurassic World Evo -
Last edited: