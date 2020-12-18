[Epic Store] Metro 2033 Redux (Free Till Dec 23) - Day 6

*Note*
Metro 2033 has already been offered as a freebie on EGS so you may already have it.



https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/metro-2033-redux/home





Expired/Upcoming:
Day 1: City Skylines - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/cities-skylines/home
Day 2: Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/oddworld-new-n-tasty/home
Day 3: The Long Dark - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-long-dark/home
Day 4: Defense Grid 1: The Awakening - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/defense-grid/home
Day 5: Alien Isolation - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home
Day 6: Metro 2033 -
Day 7: Tropico 5 -
Day 8: Inside -
Day 9: Darkest Dungeon -
Day 10: My Time In Portia -
Day 11: Night in the Woods -
Day 12: Stranded Deep -
Day 13: Solitarica -
Day 14: Torchlight 2 -
Day 15: Jurassic World Evo -
 
pendragon1 said:
thanks but there is a thread: Epic Store Holiday Sale- free game every day | [H]ard|Forum
Click to expand...

The OP hasn't been editing/updating it and I've been the only one posting links in there so I figured I'd pop a new thread to keep updated that people would get eyes on what each day's freebie was. I tend to forget if it's just a sweeping title like "two weeks of free games" vs "this game free today"

It clutters things a bit I know but it'll help optics on what each day's free game is similar to the Ubisoft 5 days of free games thread where each day the title was edited.
 
Took a while but the game was added after a few hours. I thought maybe I had to relaunch Epic but its in my Library now.
 
Finally a game I don't own because well at launch Alien Isolation got some bad reviews but it's still a good game.
 
Everyone it's worth looking into Legendary
I noticed when Epic Game Launcher is just sitting in the background doing nothing even, my CPU temps rise 10c (and CPU fan kicks in) while EGL is running idle the entire time. If you're paranoid about EGL or don't want that on your computer but still want to take advantage of Epic's free (or paid) games, that program is pretty sweet. It allows you to run the games without EGL installed.
 
A previously offered game Metro is todays offering, though it's still worth it if you haven't tried it or are on the fence.
 
Comixbooks said:
Alien Isolation got some bad reviews
Click to expand...
I found that most of the reviews who gave it a bad score were poorly done.
Like that one reviewer who misunderstood the developer statement, that the full game experience is given at the "hard" difficulty. And then thought to himself, "I must play that game in hard because the developers said so", and it turned out to be, well, hard.
 
UltraTaco said:
OMG!! How did you know, mate?!😵😁i didn't think this was real list! It really is free today!💌
Click to expand...

It was part of a datamine a short time back and after a few days of it being correct/lining up it's been accepted as the list for this year.
 
