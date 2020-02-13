[Epic Store] Kingdom Come Deliverance & Aztez (Free Till 2/20)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices.
Aztez

Aztez is a unique hybrid of beat 'em up and turn-based strategy, set in the world of the Aztec Empire. Highly technical, real-time, beat-em-up combat events resolve ongoing conflicts in your expanding empire.
[Personal Note] Aztez has (about half of) the music done by Lorn who puts out some amazing stuff and based on that alone it's totally worth the play. (You might already know Lorn the Furi OST and not even know it)

 
Gabriel2 said:
Is it free forever once redeemed or only free to play for 7 days?
Once you add it to your account it's available to play forever for free, even if you don't immediately install it and just "claim" the game to your account it is treated as though you bought it.
 
