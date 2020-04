Even if you dislike EGS Just Cause 4 for free is a solid deal.



I am unsure if they fixed the performance issues, graphical issues, and keybinding issues from when I played it at launch. Overall it's fun if you don't pay attention to the story and just are doing it to mess around, not as good as 3 or 2 but if you just want to do stupid stuff it's a solid time waster.