[Epic Store] Jurassic World Evolution (Free Till Jan 7)

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/jurassic-world-evolution/home





Expired/Upcoming:
Day 1: City Skylines - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/cities-skylines/home
Day 2: Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/oddworld-new-n-tasty/home
Day 3: The Long Dark - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-long-dark/home
Day 4: Defense Grid 1: The Awakening - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/defense-grid/home
Day 5: Alien Isolation - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home
Day 6: Metro 2033 - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/metro-2033-redux/home
Day 7: Tropico 5 - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/tropico-5/home
Day 8: Inside - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/inside/home
Day 9: Darkest Dungeon - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/darkest-dungeon/home
Day 10: My Time In Portia - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/my-time-at-portia/home
Day 11: Night in the Woods - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/night-in-the-woods/home
Day 12: Stranded Deep - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/stranded-deep/home
Day 13: Solitairica - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/solitairica/home
Day 14: Torchlight 2 - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/torchlight-2/home

Day 15: Jurassic World Evo - https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/jurassic-world-evolution/home
 
pendragon1 said:
thanks but there is a thread: Epic Store Holiday Sale- free game every day | [H]ard|Forum
The OP hasn't been editing/updating it and I've been the only one posting links in there so I figured I'd pop a new thread to keep updated that people would get eyes on what each day's freebie was. I tend to forget if it's just a sweeping title like "two weeks of free games" vs "this game free today"

It clutters things a bit I know but it'll help optics on what each day's free game is similar to the Ubisoft 5 days of free games thread where each day the title was edited.
 
Took a while but the game was added after a few hours. I thought maybe I had to relaunch Epic but its in my Library now.
 
Finally a game I don't own because well at launch Alien Isolation got some bad reviews but it's still a good game.
 
Everyone it's worth looking into Legendary
I noticed when Epic Game Launcher is just sitting in the background doing nothing even, my CPU temps rise 10c (and CPU fan kicks in) while EGL is running idle the entire time. If you're paranoid about EGL or don't want that on your computer but still want to take advantage of Epic's free (or paid) games, that program is pretty sweet. It allows you to run the games without EGL installed.
 
A previously offered game Metro is todays offering, though it's still worth it if you haven't tried it or are on the fence.
 
Comixbooks said:
Alien Isolation got some bad reviews
I found that most of the reviews who gave it a bad score were poorly done.
Like that one reviewer who misunderstood the developer statement, that the full game experience is given at the "hard" difficulty. And then thought to himself, "I must play that game in hard because the developers said so", and it turned out to be, well, hard.
 
UltraTaco said:
OMG!! How did you know, mate?!😵😁i didn't think this was real list! It really is free today!💌
It was part of a datamine a short time back and after a few days of it being correct/lining up it's been accepted as the list for this year.
 
chithanh said:
I found that most of the reviews who gave it a bad score were poorly done.
Like that one reviewer who misunderstood the developer statement, that the full game experience is given at the "hard" difficulty. And then thought to himself, "I must play that game in hard because the developers said so", and it turned out to be, well, hard.
Hahaha that's why I began the game on hard last night too.. but I don't actually want a frustrating game. What would you recommend people set it as then so that it's not a cakewalk but also not a game-over screen over and over in each level?
 
Tylerdurdened
You can change the difficulty during the game (except on nightmare mode), so if things turn too frustrating, then dial down that setting.
In hard mode, the Alien and other enemies will be better at detecting you. Peeking becomes dangerous. If you hide too often or too long in lockers then the Alien will start looking there.
 
I must have missed 'Inside' the first time. I'm not a big fan of puzzle games but this one is pretty fun.
 
This looks legit
 

Comixbooks said:
This looks legit
Yep, we've had a "Upcoming/Expired" list featuring those for a few days now in the OP after the list lined up with the first 3 days of releases.

A thing to note however is several of the games do not currently have EGS pages/listings available, those go live at 10:00:10am (CST) and will 404 at any point prior to that.
 
Stranded Deep is a bit odd as it seems the Devs screwed over PC players by using the early access to bugtest and then release v1.0 on consoles as an actual release and then abandon the PC players.

So be aware you might not be getting V1.0 and instead getting a version from years ago full of bugs, I haven't checked the EGS version but the steam version is no bueno.
 
iRevert said:
Stranded Deep is a bit odd as it seems the Devs screwed over PC players by using the early access to bugtest and then release v1.0 on consoles as an actual release and then abandon the PC players.

So be aware you might not be getting V1.0 and instead getting a version from years ago full of bugs, I haven't checked the EGS version but the steam version is no bueno.
20201228_180509.jpg
 
Story about how the Epic Games launcher is using a large amount of system resources/creating a large temperature rise for CPUs

I wasn't aware, but it mentions GOG launcher can support Epic Games...nice way to help consolidate launcher platforms. Anyone have any experience using it?
 
I

iRevert

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2012
Messages
508
Xrave said:
Story about how the Epic Games launcher is using a large amount of system resources/creating a large temperature rise for CPUs

I wasn't aware, but it mentions GOG launcher can support Epic Games...nice way to help consolidate launcher platforms. Anyone have any experience using it?
GOG Galaxy is pretty nice but I believe it launches the supporting client [steam/egs/origin] in the background when you play a game from it/those sources.

Someone mentioned a while ago about a client called "Legendary" or something to that extent that bypasses the need to have the EGS launched to play a game from Epic, it's linked above in this thread somewhere.
 
Tylerdurdened said:
Everyone it's worth looking into Legendary
I noticed when Epic Game Launcher is just sitting in the background doing nothing even, my CPU temps rise 10c (and CPU fan kicks in) while EGL is running idle the entire time. If you're paranoid about EGL or don't want that on your computer but still want to take advantage of Epic's free (or paid) games, that program is pretty sweet. It allows you to run the games without EGL installed.
This one
 
Can't wait for Jurassic world I think the game was like 49.00 on Steam at launch summer of 2018 it got some good reviews there was a thread in this forum.
 
iRevert said:
Stranded Deep is a bit odd as it seems the Devs screwed over PC players by using the early access to bugtest and then release v1.0 on consoles as an actual release and then abandon the PC players.

So be aware you might not be getting V1.0 and instead getting a version from years ago full of bugs, I haven't checked the EGS version but the steam version is no bueno.
Do you have any more info about this? From what I can tell the PC version is still getting updates but it's just not marked as "1.0" yet - are the console versions that farther along, or are they just called 1.0 so they could release on console?
 
Final day is Jurassic World Evo (as we already knew) but as it was last year it will not be a 24 hour giveway and rather be the entire week.
 
