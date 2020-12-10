Epic Store Holiday Sale- free game every day

Instead of the usual weekly giveaway, the Holiday Sale will see a new freebie every day until the end of the month—15 games in total...you've only got 24 hours to claim each game, and if you miss a day, you miss out...
games will be discounted by up to 75 percent during the sale...Sale begins on December 17th...
https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1337064849285767170
games will be discounted by up to 75 percent during the sale...Sale begins on December 17th...
https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1337064849285767170