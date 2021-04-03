[Epic store] Hitman 1 GOTY Eddition (free till 4/8 8AM PST)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,230
If you got Hitman 1 in the free giveaway last August then you can upgrade it to the GOTY edition for free.
- You must own Hitman 1 Standard Edition on Epic.
- You must own Hitman 3 on Epic.
- If you don't own Hitman 3 on Epic:
- Visit this link.
- Click "Get" to get Hitman 3 Starter Pack for free.
- Checkout and complete your order.
- If you don't own Hitman 3 on Epic:
- Click "Buy Now" on the Hitman 1 GOTY Edition page.
- Proceed to checkout.
- Price should be free.
- Complete your order.