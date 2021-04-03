[Epic store] Hitman 1 GOTY Eddition (free till 4/8 8AM PST)

If you got Hitman 1 in the free giveaway last August then you can upgrade it to the GOTY edition for free.

  1. You must own Hitman 1 Standard Edition on Epic.
  2. You must own Hitman 3 on Epic.
    • If you don't own Hitman 3 on Epic:
      • Visit this link.
      • Click "Get" to get Hitman 3 Starter Pack for free.
      • Checkout and complete your order.
  3. Click "Buy Now" on the Hitman 1 GOTY Edition page.
  4. Proceed to checkout.
  5. Price should be free.
  6. Complete your order.

 
