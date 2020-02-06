[Epic Store] Carcassonne & Ticket To Ride (Free Till 2/13)

Carcassonne
The official adaptation of the famous board game Carcassonne! A modern classic tile-placement game based on the award wining game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The player can then decide to place one of his followers, so called Meeples.
www.epicgames.com
and
Ticket To Ride - CONNECT MORE THAN JUST CITIES
The official adaptation of Days of Wonder's best-selling train board game, Ticket to Ride takes less than one minute to learn but a lifetime to master. Over 70 million games played online and a new game starting every 4 seconds on average! In addition to the exciting cross-platform asynchronous...
www.epicgames.com