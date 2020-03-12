[Epic Store] Anodyne 2 | A Short Hike | Mutazione (Free Till 03/19)

Lateralus
That's right, three free games this week. I guess they're giving people extra games to play in case they decide (or are forced) to self-quarantine.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/anodyne-2-return-to-dust/home
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/a-short-hike/home
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/mutazione/home
