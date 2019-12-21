[Epic Store] 12 Days Of Free Games [FTL 12/26] (New Game Daily 12/19 to 1/1)

Discussion in 'Free Stuff' started by iRevert, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:57 PM.

  Dec 21, 2019 at 2:57 PM
    iRevert

    iRevert

    12/26 -



    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/faster-than-light/home?sessionInvalidated=true










    Expired:
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/into-the-breach
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/towerfall-ascension/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/little-inferno/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ape-out/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/superhot/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/celeste/home
    https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/totally-accurate-battle-simulator/home
     
    iRevert, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:57 PM
  Dec 22, 2019 at 2:20 PM
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim, Dec 22, 2019 at 2:20 PM
  Dec 22, 2019 at 2:33 PM
    Mav451

    Mav451

    More free games to add to my back log :p
     
    Mav451, Dec 22, 2019 at 2:33 PM
  Dec 23, 2019 at 12:26 PM
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim, Dec 23, 2019 at 12:26 PM
  Dec 24, 2019 at 12:03 AM
    GoldenTiger

    GoldenTiger

    Thanks for the reminder, grabbed it!
     
    GoldenTiger, Dec 24, 2019 at 12:03 AM
  Dec 24, 2019 at 2:10 PM
    iRevert

    iRevert

    iRevert, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:10 PM
  Dec 25, 2019 at 12:51 PM
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim, Dec 25, 2019 at 12:51 PM
  Dec 25, 2019 at 1:01 PM
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Great game. My son and I play this all the time. Not even disappointing that we spent $15 or $20 on Steam for it months back.

    Hilariously fun game.
     
    Eshelmen, Dec 25, 2019 at 1:01 PM
  Dec 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM
    carnageX

    carnageX

    FTL: Advanced Edition is today's freebie.
     
    carnageX, Dec 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM
  Dec 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim, Dec 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM
  Dec 26, 2019 at 12:47 PM
    Stoly

    Stoly

    damn I missed most of them.

    Got FTL though.
     
    Stoly, Dec 26, 2019 at 12:47 PM
  Dec 26, 2019 at 1:03 PM
    Shoganai

    Shoganai

    I completely forgot this was going on. Foggy holiday brain. Oh well.
     
    Shoganai, Dec 26, 2019 at 1:03 PM
  Dec 26, 2019 at 5:44 PM
    MavericK

    MavericK

    I missed TABS. :( Got FTL, though I already own it on Steam.
     
    MavericK, Dec 26, 2019 at 5:44 PM
  Dec 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM
    chameleoneel

    chameleoneel

    TABS was added to XBGP about a week ago
     
    chameleoneel, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM
