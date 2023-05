Nothing to exciting. Older gamer who over the year became less and less interested in games coming out. Everything felt like been there done that with just a new coat of paint. I found myself only playing Battlefield which became my excuse to build a new PC with each release or two.Last built around BF4 in 2013, I7-4770K and Sapphire 7970 on a BenQ XL2420TE in a Cooler Master Storm Trooper. I had zero interest in BF1 as someone who grew up playing WW2 shooters. I just had no desire to play early time periods and along with the delay/killing of custom community servers I skipped the game so no new build. Battlefield V comes out and same reaction. No interest due to time period and status of custom servers.Picked up The Division 2 during a $3 sale in 02/20 which ran well enough, but started having issues when the expansion released. I would get random crashes and artifacts or Windows would randomly hardlock. Beat the expansion and would kill time running around until one day PC failed to boot all the way unless I removed the 7970. I installed an old Nvidia GT610 I had sitting around which worked fine for getting back dual monitors. This was late 2020 so the height of mining and Covid so overpaying was the only real option which wasn't worth it to me.Battlefield 2042 comes out in 2021 and it is a dumpster fire which again kills any drive to build.At this point if I were to build I would need everything, which considering how long my build budget has been sitting in savings I could easily afford, but I don't have a backlog of games I am dying to play that would help justify spending the money. Every once in a while I go down the rabbit hole for a new build only for the state of the GPU and pricing to stop me dead. Picked up a Xbox S during a Verizon sale which I tacked on 3 years of Ultimate Game Pass. It scratched most of the itch though it did start me on the build path again siince I would have those games also now. Instead I had needed surgery on my right arm so I am typing this one handed with my left hand as a rightie while going through recovery and physical therapy so I couldn't game if I wanted to.Perhaps once I fully recover I will build again, but the first thing I always think is what would I play first. Nothing comes to mind though I would probably try BF 2042 on Game Pass.