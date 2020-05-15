Epic Mega Sale ends June 11th

CLAIM YOUR EPIC COUPON NOW

WE GIVE YOU ANOTHER $10 EPIC COUPON AFTER EVERY ELIGIBLE PURCHASE

Sign in to your Epic Games account, then click the button to claim one $10 Epic Coupon (to use on eligible games or add-ons of $14.99 or above or local currency equivalent). The $10 Epic Coupon will be applied automatically at checkout. Note: If you make your first purchase or grab your first free game during the promotion before clicking on the button you will automatically receive your first $10 Epic Coupon. Coupons expire on November 1st, 2:59 AM EST.Use the $10 Epic Coupon to buy an eligible game or add-on of $14.99 or more on the store (during the promotional period.