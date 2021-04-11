Epic losing massive amounts of money in the battle vs Steam

M76 said: As someone else pointed out very wisely: By giving out free games, you don't attract people who want to spend lots of money on games, you attract freeloaders Click to expand...

I've grabbed most of their freebies. I think I have spent perhaps $100 there since they launched when they had their big sales with coupons.Their launcher is basic and it works okish... but I don't know downloads are still slower vs Steam where I am at least. Somehow Steam just seems so far ahead still... I am sure I have spent more like 5 or 600 on steam stuff in the same time frame.The freebies will get people in the door... but if you want people to stay you have to do something worth having them stay for. They still have a pretty smallish library in comparison, and they don't seem to have done any of the things they said they would catch up on.