Epic losing massive amounts of money in the battle vs Steam

There are a lot of news articles about this but here is the FPSreview one:
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2021/0...-on-330-million-loss-in-battle-against-steam/

Epic spent $444 million on grabbing up exclusives and free games for the store. This money went towards a bunch of “minimum guarantees” for publishers and devs. These minimums were paid out to publishers regardless if a game sells well enough to cover it, which is why so many companies took Epic Game Store deals. A guaranteed bit of cash is better than a possible loss. For example, to get Control on the Epic Game Store as an exclusive Epic paid out $10.5 million.

Tim Sweeney’s Spin is that these losses are necessary to grow a business and that the future is bright. But on the other end, I’m sure every store that charges 30% for their storefront likely feels justified for charging their margin in the face of multi 100 million dollar losses.
 
As someone else pointed out very wisely: By giving out free games, you don't attract people who want to spend lots of money on games, you attract freeloaders
 
They are trying to compete against the biggest, and arguably best, with an inferior platform. Throwing money at it to grow market share was a given. It will likely work out in the end. Lucky for them they had Fortnite. Otherwise they never would have had the cash to even try.
I only even have an Epic account for free games, and have zero intention of ever buying from them, but if their existence helps keep Valve on their toes, I am all for it.
 
It does not matter to me how much they've spent on exclusives or freebies.
I'm happy that someone has finally come along to challenge the 30% rape and defacto monopoly that is Steam.
 
As long as the big hitters like BL3 are selling above whatever their agreed minimum guarantee was it evens out. Only seems like a good deal for developers with under performing games that Epic over values.

They're very much over inflating the value/loss value. The free games they value far more than they're worth, typically $20-60 for games that have been on sale for $5 frequently. Some have even been free. And a large amount of those who redeemed games wouldn't buy them at all, let along for full price. This throws off their valuation by a huge amount.

Their biggest losses are probably the huge sales they used to run with the $10 off coupons for new games.
 
I've grabbed most of their freebies. I think I have spent perhaps $100 there since they launched when they had their big sales with coupons.
Their launcher is basic and it works okish... but I don't know downloads are still slower vs Steam where I am at least. Somehow Steam just seems so far ahead still... I am sure I have spent more like 5 or 600 on steam stuff in the same time frame.

The freebies will get people in the door... but if you want people to stay you have to do something worth having them stay for. They still have a pretty smallish library in comparison, and they don't seem to have done any of the things they said they would catch up on.
 
Anyone that believes Epic wouldn't (or won't be) charging the same 30% if they could is smoking some good stuff.

Should Steam ever decide to transition into being a landscape company, or a spreadsheet developer. Epic would be up to 30% before steams corpse was a week old.

Its easy to say 30% is rape and we will only charge 15% when you have no market share.
 
I actually don't have an issue with the EGS. I mean, it's barebones but it works. Competition is good.
 
