Epic losing massive amounts of money in the battle vs Steam

There are a lot of news articles about this but here is the FPSreview one:
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2021/0...-on-330-million-loss-in-battle-against-steam/
Epic spent $444 million on grabbing up exclusives and free games for the store. This money went towards a bunch of “minimum guarantees” for publishers and devs. These minimums were paid out to publishers regardless if a game sells well enough to cover it, which is why so many companies took Epic Game Store deals. A guaranteed bit of cash is better than a possible loss. For example, to get Control on the Epic Game Store as an exclusive Epic paid out $10.5 million.
Tim Sweeney’s Spin is that these losses are necessary to grow a business and that the future is bright. But on the other end, I’m sure every store that charges 30% for their storefront likely feels justified for charging their margin in the face of multi 100 million dollar losses.
