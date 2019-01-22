Epic has the worst support ever

Update!

Thanks some idiot trying to hack the idiot who stole my account, I got an email with a login code for Fortnite, which tipped me off that email authentication is now possible (and they never changed my email).
So I requested a new code and logged in to the account. Changed the password and noticed the fool was currently playing on his PS4 (he kept disconnecting me while I was logged in).
So I booted him from the game by disconnecting his PS4 from my account. He had nearly 200 friends which I left on my friendlist to gloat when they message me, and also was lvl 65 or something with TONS of legendary items, lol, thanks assholes.






Seems the whole Fortnite generating billions has gone to their head.
I bought Fortnite way before they released their shitty pvp mode. I've spent about €300 on the game.
That was back in mid 2017.

But I stopped playing a few months after I bought the game. Their single player was lackluster (guess that's why they released Battle Royale).
So lately when I attempted to log to my account, I noticed that there's an authenticator attached to my account.
Probably by me back then since the password was unchanged.
I contacted the support to have it removed and they demanded a shit ton of info. Fine I thought, I sent them my 4 last card digits, my ID scan and my electrical bill and a bunch of other information.

Their reply was "your information is incorrect". I mean, it was almost 2 years ago I bought the game. Since then I have moved, gotten a new card but I still kept my fucking name.
When I asked them to tell me which information is incorrect, they refused to tell me.
After all the shit I've sent to those motherfuckers, and after all the money I've spent, they don't want to give me back MY account.

The amount of information they demanded equals to a bank.
They are not a fucking bank, they are a self-glorified software company. Nothing more.

I never had these issues with "hated" companies like EA and Ubisoft. Their support is much nicer, more helpful and knowledgeable.

I hope Epic and Fortnite burn down.
 
your ID scan should be enough proof...maybe along with one of your current billing statements with your name and address on it...don't know why they would require your old credit card info
 
Pretty sure WoW is getting like this too. You can thank us guys that sold their accounts years ago and immediately stole them back.

Sry.
 
I haven't sold my account and I'm not making this up.
I wouldn't have made this thread if it wasn't so ridiculous it pissed me off this badly.
 
I never even spent that much in Pokemon Go I spent alot in Rift though maybe 300.00 when it launched the cash shop but the stuff in Rift looked so uber plus Quad XP potions.
 
So you screwed up in not keeping you authenticator around?
You screwed up in not keeping the information up to date?

Epic make sure account are not easily stolen by faking identity?

I'm really not blaming them here. I highly admire them for taking security seriously.
Take some selfresponsibilty. It will help you realize the effect from your action and realize you have the power to avoid these kind of situations to begin with.
 
300 Euro for a few months of playtime? And I thought I was bad spending 80 USD on expanding my storage space in Path of Exile, which I played for 4 years.
 
I suspect that there's alot of bot accounts and hacking attempts with Fortnite being so popular.
As an example, I've never played Fortnite but a bot decided to create an Epic account under my email address. I kept getting emails stating something like "dear ASD, unsuccessful login attempts have been made on your account."
I eventually decided to use the recover password feature and take over the account that had been registered for me. Still haven't played though.
 
Majinhoju said:
I suspect that there's alot of bot accounts and hacking attempts with Fortnite being so popular.
As an example, I've never played Fortnite but a bot decided to create an Epic account under my email address. I kept getting emails stating something like "dear ASD, unsuccessful login attempts have been made on your account."
I eventually decided to use the recover password feature and take over the account that had been registered for me. Still haven't played though.
Lol, did they buy you any VBucks?
 
You think that is bad I bought a few guns in Warface and all my data got deleted form my Rank and all my Guns. I don't play the game maybe 1-2 times a year for kicks.
 
Sorry to hear about your situation. Have you tried escalating? If they match up the payer information with your photo ID I figure that should be good enough. Different payment card shouldn't matter.

I had switched phones before and forgot to remove the Blizzard authenticator from my old phone. I just had to send a picture of my photo ID and that was good enough.
 
auntjemima said:
Pretty sure WoW is getting like this too. You can thank us guys that sold their accounts years ago and immediately stole them back.

Sry.
In my one my greatest WoW accomplishments, my account got accessed when I didn’t have an Authenticator on my account. Blizzard let me know my account was hacked and my password was reset. I reset the password and logged back in. My character had almost a million gold and farmed materials. However whoever accessed my account has disenchanted all my good gear. I did a support ticket to get my gear back and told them to take the gold and items away. A GM restored my items and told me to keep all the new gold and materials. I felt rich for like two expansion off that sweet Chinese gold farmer loot.
 
Ocellaris said:
In my one my greatest WoW accomplishments, my account got accessed when I didn’t have an Authenticator on my account. Blizzard let me know my account was hacked and my password was reset. I reset the password and logged back in. My character had almost a million gold and farmed materials. However whoever accessed my account has disenchanted all my good gear. I did a support ticket to get my gear back and told them to take the gold and items away. A GM restored my items and told me to keep all the new gold and materials. I felt rich for like two expansion off that sweet Chinese gold farmer loot.
That sounds like a very nice GM, but they probably did that because of your honesty. That happened once on my Paladin ages ago. Had all kinds of mats I didn’t have before when my account got hacked, but they rearranged literally all my abilities and layout and it took forever to put back properly.
 
Perhaps try reaching out to their twitter or facebook? Some companies hate having dirty laundry aired out.
 
Nebell said:
They are refusing to escalate my ticket!
What is there to escalate in if you cant prove your are the owner of the account?


BTW

From someone that has a record high of hacked account issues. maybe you should appriciate the effort from Epci

https://hardforum.com/threads/how-do-you-get-hacked.1964271/
My forum account on some website got hacked yesterday

https://hardforum.com/threads/how-are-these-russians-getting-a-hold-of-my-game-accounts.1937678/
So a year or so ago some Russian guy got a hold of my Ubisoft account, which I recovered.
Then a few weeks ago another Russian guy got a hold of some of my other account, can't remember which.
Today, I got an email from EA and The Old republic that my email was changed to some email address ending in .ru.


That's an entire 4 accounts you have had compromised in the span of a few years.
That's more than what most ppl have had in their lifetime.
 
sharknice said:
I feel more confident Epic is keeping my account secure because of this.
Yeah until your phone fucks up and you can't use 2FA security.

SvenBent said:
What is there to escalate in if you cant prove your are the owner of the account?


BTW

From someone that has a record high of hacked account issues. maybe you should appriciate the effort from Epci

https://hardforum.com/threads/how-do-you-get-hacked.1964271/
My forum account on some website got hacked yesterday

https://hardforum.com/threads/how-are-these-russians-getting-a-hold-of-my-game-accounts.1937678/
So a year or so ago some Russian guy got a hold of my Ubisoft account, which I recovered.
Then a few weeks ago another Russian guy got a hold of some of my other account, can't remember which.
Today, I got an email from EA and The Old republic that my email was changed to some email address ending in .ru.


That's an entire 4 accounts you have had compromised in the span of a few years.
That's more than what most ppl have had in their lifetime.
Yeah, it's not happening anymore since I activated 2FA on both EA and Ubisoft, but hey, thanks for the attention, you apparently have too much time on your hands. Or you're my biggest fan.
 
Took Epic nearly 50 days to reimburse me a measly $10 that they double charged me on. Their support does suck.

Simply enough, they need a Q&A overhaul of their support teams/ structure.
Their average response/resolve times can't be that good.

You can't tell me they that they don't have the necessary means to up the number of available service agents either.

Pretty much the it game any where you go, so they need to double down now on support for their clients.

They've got the product and the reach, now add that solid support structure and you've got the most responsive developer team on the planet.
 
Open a BBB claim. That's the only way I found to get PSN to fix my issue. Those company's CS level 1 will always follow their f* script.
Going that route will skip level 1 CS and a competent person to look at your issue. Took me 1 day to get it fixed and to tell you everything, when I did try to contact them by phone they hung up on me... They simply said "Your fault, not our problem" without even listening. (And yeah, wasn't my fault)
 
Metro Exodus is also exclusively coming out for Epic store and they did say they would honor steam preorders. Now, I have no reason to buy Metro Exodus, when I bought the past four editions of the previous games. It’s kind of like Origin to me, I refuse to support EA and the only game I’ve gotten is from buying the latest GPU and I got a copy of a game by doing that for Origin. I’m “sick and tired” of supporting trash companies, paying taxes for welfare deadbeat moms popping out kids that don’t even get love. I’m done with this garbage.
 
So none of the information matches except your name. I wouldn't help you either. Refusing to tell you which information is incorrect is a good thing. In fact, their system probably doesn't even tell them which information didn't match Social engineering is a real threat. Letting scammers know which information they have wrong tells them what they have right and makes it easier for them to get the missing pieces they need. .

It's also surprisingly easy to accidentally get into the wrong account without having enough unique information. I know of three people in just my county that have the same name as my wife, and our last name isn't all that common. We're constantly running into problems with pharmacies, doctors, and stores in the area pulling one of those other ladies info up instead of hers. We've even had a prepaid hotel reservation 1,500 miles from home cancelled on us because the booking agent pulled the wrong account and freaked one of those other ladies out when she got the email confirmation.
 
Nebell said:
Yeah until your phone fucks up and you can't use 2FA security.



Yeah, it's not happening anymore since I activated 2FA on both EA and Ubisoft, but hey, thanks for the attention, you apparently have too much time on your hands. Or you're my biggest fan.
First why are you giving him so much grief. Perhaps you should go back to your own threads and see how much advice and information he gave you in the past.

I mean there does seem to be a pattern here. You complain about accounts being hacked, you setup 2FA, but then forget about it. Now you complain that you can't get into an account you setup 2FA on.

It seems to me the culprit here is laziness. Why not actually start keep track of your accounts and methods of authentication so you don't run into these problems.
 
Epic is evil and has been for quite a while.
 
NoOther said:
First why are you giving him so much grief. Perhaps you should go back to your own threads and see how much advice and information he gave you in the past.

I mean there does seem to be a pattern here. You complain about accounts being hacked, you setup 2FA, but then forget about it. Now you complain that you can't get into an account you setup 2FA on.

It seems to me the culprit here is laziness. Why not actually start keep track of your accounts and methods of authentication so you don't run into these problems.
Seems these bitches got hacked half a year ago and all PS4 information got leaked.
Sounds to me like this is the case my bank to investigate. I want my money back.
 
Nebell said:
After all the shit I've sent to those motherfuckers, and after all the money I've spent, they don't want to give me back MY account.
Sounds like you should tell your bank that these are fraudulent charges and they should be refunded, since Epic won't give you the account back they agree with that notion. Or call up Epic and threaten to go there and shoot them up. I gave you 2 viable options.
 
TheMadHatterXxX said:
Sounds like you should tell your bank that these are fraudulent charges and they should be refunded, since Epic won't give you the account back they agree with that notion. Or call up Epic and threaten to go there and shoot them up. I gave you 2 viable options.
Second option sounds like more fun.
 
Do you have the original game key by chance? I had to recover a Steam account before and I just gave them the first CD-key used on my account which was Counter-Strike, they gave the account back hassle free within a 30mins-1hr.

Do a chargeback if they are not cooperating and it is obviously your account.
 
Lmah2x said:
Do you have the original game key by chance? I had to recover a Steam account before and I just gave them the first CD-key used on my account which was Counter-Strike, they gave the account back hassle free within a 30mins-1hr.

Do a chargeback if they are not cooperating and it is obviously your account.
Fortnite doesn’t have game keys.
 
Lmah2x said:
I'm pretty sure they do I think I got mine on Humble Store when I bought Fortnite a few years ago.
Oh you mean Fortnite single player? I doubt the OP spent $300 on that, but it’s a good idea in case he did :)
 
Nebell said:
Seems these bitches got hacked half a year ago and all PS4 information got leaked.
Sounds to me like this is the case my bank to investigate. I want my money back.
What does any of that have to do with the current situation? If they did get hacked, it is even more reason for them to provide the high level of security they are now. You are being two-faced here. On the one you want them to be less secure and just hand over the keys to your account. On the other you want your bank to put the screws to them because of the hack. So which is it? Do you want them to be more, or less secure?
 
NoOther said:
What does any of that have to do with the current situation? If they did get hacked, it is even more reason for them to provide the high level of security they are now. You are being two-faced here. On the one you want them to be less secure and just hand over the keys to your account. On the other you want your bank to put the screws to them because of the hack. So which is it? Do you want them to be more, or less secure?
JUST HAND OVER the keys to my account?
ROFL.
I have sent them pictures of my face, id's, electric bills, screenshot of all my purchases in Playstation store, answered all their questions. I'm not even gonna post the proof here as it includes all my personal information.

They are being dicks. They won't tell me what information is not correct. AFTER being hacked, they won't tell me! What if my information was changed?
Do you think I would've fucking complained here for this long and exchanged like 20 emails if this wasn't my account?
I don't even want to play fucking Battle Royale, that mode is free. I want my PvE account back where I have gotten hundreds of Llamas.
 
