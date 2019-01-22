Epic has the worst support ever

Update!



Thanks some idiot trying to hack the idiot who stole my account, I got an email with a login code for Fortnite, which tipped me off that email authentication is now possible (and they never changed my email).

So I requested a new code and logged in to the account. Changed the password and noticed the fool was currently playing on his PS4 (he kept disconnecting me while I was logged in).

So I booted him from the game by disconnecting his PS4 from my account. He had nearly 200 friends which I left on my friendlist to gloat when they message me, and also was lvl 65 or something with TONS of legendary items, lol, thanks assholes.













Seems the whole Fortnite generating billions has gone to their head.

I bought Fortnite way before they released their shitty pvp mode. I've spent about €300 on the game.

That was back in mid 2017.



But I stopped playing a few months after I bought the game. Their single player was lackluster (guess that's why they released Battle Royale).

So lately when I attempted to log to my account, I noticed that there's an authenticator attached to my account.

Probably by me back then since the password was unchanged.

I contacted the support to have it removed and they demanded a shit ton of info. Fine I thought, I sent them my 4 last card digits, my ID scan and my electrical bill and a bunch of other information.



Their reply was "your information is incorrect". I mean, it was almost 2 years ago I bought the game. Since then I have moved, gotten a new card but I still kept my fucking name.

When I asked them to tell me which information is incorrect, they refused to tell me.

After all the shit I've sent to those motherfuckers, and after all the money I've spent, they don't want to give me back MY account.



The amount of information they demanded equals to a bank.

They are not a fucking bank, they are a self-glorified software company. Nothing more.



I never had these issues with "hated" companies like EA and Ubisoft. Their support is much nicer, more helpful and knowledgeable.



I hope Epic and Fortnite burn down.