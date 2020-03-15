Epic Games' Unreal Engine Is About To Look A Whole Lot Better

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,560
This could be quite cool! Looking forward to seeing if these statements hold water in the future!
"Epic Games has consistently aimed to one-up themselves. In an effort to push the game development industry forward, the company has acquired a multitude of firms. Cubic Motion will be joining an impressive list of subsidiaries and divisions including 3Lateral, responsible for Unreal Engine's motion capture, Chair Entertainment (video game development), Cloudgine (cloud-based gaming tech), Kamu (anti-cheat software), Psyonix, Twinmotion, and Quixel. With the games industry quickly evolving, companies like Epic Games are racing to edge each other out. Similarly, Unity Technologies, creator of the Unity Engine which is responsible for games like Pokémon Go, has added seven companies to its catalog since the start of 2019."
https://screenrant.com/epic-games-unreal-engine-cubic-motion-animation-technology/
